Glacier High team, Altum Ops, takes first in regional underwater robotics competition

A robotics team from Glacier High School took first place in the Navigator category at the 17th Annual Regional Underwater Robotics competition at Aptos High School.
More than 70 high school Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) teams from throughout Central Califorina participated in the competition, including seven teams from Mountain Home School Charter and Glacier High.
The competition levels were Scout, Navigator, and Ranger which represented beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of difficulty.
The main elements of competition included a stringent safety check process, creating a detailed marketing display board, a rigorous engineering interview by a panel of experts, and the completion of a complex set of pool tasks.
In the Navigator category, Glacier High’s Team Altum Ops, made up of team members Emma Hagen, Owen Lee, Tobin Cox, and Daniel Silguero, won first place overall, first place in display board, and first place in the pool tasks.
Additionally Glacier High’s Team Odysseus, made up of Collin LaTour, Radley Roybal, and Taze Schoonover, won second place overall.
At the Scout level, Mountain Home School Charter’s Team M.A.R.B.L.E, made up of Jackson Roeder, Lucas Fulce, Miriam Rumohr, and Isadore Garcia, won first place in the marketing display portion of the competition.
Team Atlantis, made up of Caleb Allen, Samuel Brant, Lucas Gonzalez, and Liam Jensen, took second place for their board display, and Team Ocean Savers, made up of Fredrick Campbell, David Dooley, Gemma Fortunato, Preston Mcfry-Netzley, and Daniel Cazares placed third for their marketing display.
Mountain Home School Charter and Glacier High School worked hard to prepare for this event, with all seven teams performing well according to science teacher John Rumohr, who coached five of the teams with teacher Christine Karr coaching two of them (Atlantis and Ocean Saver).
It is the ninth year the school has participated in the competition, held May 13.
“For many, an entire year of planning, researching, building, testing, trouble shooting, and practicing paid off as our teams put their projects to the test and did well in this big competition, in many cases, against schools much larger than ours,” Rumohr said.
Rumohr said the students learn much more than just how to build and operate a robotic ROV.
“The ROV class helped me to learn how to delegate responsibilities and trust that the work of team members would meet the strict standards,” said Callen Moon, a junior at Glacier High and member of Team Sea3.
“This experience helped me with troubleshooting, presenting to audiences, and helped me develop my technical writing skills,” said Jackson Roeder, a member and CEO of Scout team M.A.R.B.L.E. (meticulous, aquatic, remote based, logical engineers).
Emma Hagen, a freshman at Glacier High and a team member of Altum Ops said, “I’ve learned a lot from ROV class, and the biggest thing I learned was how to face new challenges. For example, if I wanted to go into engineering, finding ways to create something in response to a request and solving issues along the way would come in handy, and I learned those skills in ROV class.”
Rumohr said parents and other support people were a big help in making sure these teams stayed on track and arrived at meetings and events.
“While this was a challenging commitment, success has a way of helping students forget the headaches and stress and look to the next opportunity.” Rumohr said.
Glacier High Correspondent
Comments