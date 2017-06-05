Yosemite High principal named new superintendent of Bass Lake school district

Randy Seals, principal of Yosemite High School, has been selected as the new superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District, officials announced in a release Monday.
It’s expected his appointment will be ratified at the district’s next Board of Trustees meeting, on June 21 at Oak Creek Intermediate School.
A lifelong resident of Madera County, Seals said he was excited about the opportunity to serve the district’s students, families, and staff.
“I am honored that the Board of Trustees has selected me to be superintendent,” Seals said. “I am especially proud to be part of a district that has maintained a high quality of education for all students.”
Seals will take over for retiring Superintendent Glenn Reid, who served in the position since 2006, and worked in the district since his 1999 appointment as principal of Wasuma Elementary School.
Reid announced his retirement in March, and a search has been underway since April to find his replacement.
Trustees said the decision to pick Seals was made with valuable input from the community.
“We wanted someone who is familiar with and committed to the students, families, staff, and community of the (district),” trustees said in the release. “After a rigorous screening and interview process, Randy was chosen as the best fit.”
Sally Frazier, former superintendent of Madera County’s Office of Education, and now a consultant with the hired firm of Leadership Associates, assisted in the search.
Seals began his career in education in the Chowchilla Elementary School District as a teacher at Wilson Middle School. He later served in the Chowchilla High School District in a number of positions during a span of two decades including teacher (English, economics, American government, physical education, and reading), department chairperson (social sciences and mathematics), head football and baseball coach, athletic director, categorical programs director, and assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, among many other roles. Four years ago, Seals was hired as principal of Yosemite High School.
Seals said he was proud of serving schools in smaller communities.
“I take great pride in my experience working in small schools and small school districts,” Seals said. “Magic happens in small schools. Students who attend small schools are provided so many wonderful opportunities. The culture is supported by incredible parent and community involvement, a virtual safety net surrounding our children and those who serve their educational needs. As a result, small school students thrive and receive amazing educational opportunities and experiences.
“I look forward to working with Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District students, their families, our staff, and the community as we strive to provide high levels of instruction where each child can learn and achieve his or her fullest potential.”
A search is underway for a new principal at Yosemite High School.
