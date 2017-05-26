Minarets seniors receive $115,000 in community scholarships

Community scholarships totaling $115,000 were presented to 35 proud seniors at Minarets High School on May 24 in the school’s gymnasium.

The majority of scholarships were a one time dollar amount although there were a number of multi-year awards presented including the the Evelyn Ducoff Memorial Scholarship of $2,500 a year for four years presented to Alfonso Torres and Lluvia Moreno.

Madera County Farm Bureau awards included a $1,000 a year for four years presented to Madisyn Beyer, the Franklin Secara Scholarship of $1,500 a year for four years to Jordyn Samper, and the Tesei Family Scholarship of $1,500 a year for four years given to Andrew Rezendes.

Some clubs and organizations presented multiple scholarships - The Ladies of the Lake (YLP) gave eight scholarships totaling $5,000 - Gilbert Marshall Memorial Scholarship fund provided four scholarships totaling $5,050 - North Fork Elementary School Faculty Club presented five $500 awards - and four $250 awards were given by the Adult Mountain Soccer League.

Four seniors - Molly Leeper, MaKinley Wright, Lluvia Moreno and Jodyn Samper - walked to the awards podium a total of 25 times to receive a scholarship.

Dr. Daniel Ching, principal of Minarets High, served as master of ceremonies for the evening, and the Minarets Show Band performed as an introduction to the event.

“This event is always one of the most rewarding occasions of the year,” Ching said. “The students that were recognized embody the Minarets spirit of creativity, critical thinking, and professionalism. We can’t thank the supporters enough for their commitment to recognizing student success. We had donors from Chowchilla, Madera, Oakhurst, Raymond, Coarsegold, O’Neals, North Fork, and Fresno. What an incredible honor to be a part of the success stories of these students.”

Chawanakee Unified School District Counselor Claudia vanDenBergh chaired the Minarets Scholarship Committee.

“Every year I am in such awe of the generosity of our local community,” vanDenBergh said after the presentations. “I feel very grateful to be able to help facilitate this outpouring of community support for the next generation, and to help honor our students hard work and commitment to success.”

NOTE: A full list of scholarship donors and recipients is available by clicking below.