Education

May 23, 2017 2:31 PM

Graduation Schedules for the Mountain Communities of Eastern Madera County

Graduation Schedule

Mountain Home School Charter:

4 p.m., June 1 in the YHS theater

Glacier High School: 4 p.m., June 2,

at Mountain Christian Center

Chawanakee Academy Charter:

5:30 p.m., June 2

(kindergarten, 8th grade)

Chawanakee Academy Charter High School: 7 p.m., June 2

Yosemite High Alternative Ed:

7 p.m., June 5,

at Mountain Christian Center

Spring Valley:

7 p.m., June 5 (8th grade)

Wasuma Elementary School:

8:30 a.m., June 6

Spring Valley:

10 a.m., June 6 (kindergarten)

Mountain Oak High School:

11 a.m., June 6

Fresno Flats: 1 p.m., June 6

Oak Creek Intermediate School:

6 p.m., June 6

Raymond Elementary School:

6:30 p.m., June 6

Rivergold Elementary School:

7 p.m., June 6

North Fork Elementary School:

7 p.m., June 6 (8th grade)

North Fork Elementary School:

9 a.m., June 7 (kindergarten)

Coarsegold Elementary School:

7 p.m., June 7

Wasuma Elementary School:

7 p.m., June 7

Minarets High School and

Minarets Charter: 7:30 p.m., June 7

Yosemite High School:

7:30 p.m., June 8

