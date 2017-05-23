Graduation Schedules for the Mountain Communities of Eastern Madera County

Graduation Schedule
Mountain Home School Charter:
4 p.m., June 1 in the YHS theater
Glacier High School: 4 p.m., June 2,
at Mountain Christian Center
Chawanakee Academy Charter:
5:30 p.m., June 2
(kindergarten, 8th grade)
Chawanakee Academy Charter High School: 7 p.m., June 2
Yosemite High Alternative Ed:
7 p.m., June 5,
at Mountain Christian Center
Spring Valley:
7 p.m., June 5 (8th grade)
Wasuma Elementary School:
8:30 a.m., June 6
Spring Valley:
10 a.m., June 6 (kindergarten)
Mountain Oak High School:
11 a.m., June 6
Fresno Flats: 1 p.m., June 6
Oak Creek Intermediate School:
6 p.m., June 6
Raymond Elementary School:
6:30 p.m., June 6
Rivergold Elementary School:
7 p.m., June 6
North Fork Elementary School:
7 p.m., June 6 (8th grade)
North Fork Elementary School:
9 a.m., June 7 (kindergarten)
Coarsegold Elementary School:
7 p.m., June 7
Wasuma Elementary School:
7 p.m., June 7
Minarets High School and
Minarets Charter: 7:30 p.m., June 7
Yosemite High School:
7:30 p.m., June 8
Comments