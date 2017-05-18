County Artsfest big success

Hundreds of Valley residents showed up at the Madera County Office of Education for the fourth Annual Madera County ArtsFest on Saturday, May 13. The Madera County Schools Foundation and Madera County Office of Education hosted the free family-friendly event promoting art in Madera County.

“This is such a fun day for families to celebrate and create art,” said Madera County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecilia Massetti. “So many children were able to enjoy the free hands-on art activities, snow cones and popcorn.”

The event had hands-on art booths, live bands, live art demonstrators, face painting, and opportunity drawings. Elizabeth Castro and Melissa Novak demonstrated their art.

Minarets High School and Galaxy Dance Academy Ballet Folklorico performed on the outdoor stage throughout the day. Flutes of the Foothills and Minarets singer/songwriters performed on the indoor stage in the art gallery.

Children decorated flower pots and bags, painted rocks and necklaces, drew chalk murals and swirled pool paintings.

The event was held in conjunction with a student art gallery. More than 250 students from 21 schools in Madera County participated in an art contest this spring. Artwork from students in kindergarten through high school were displayed in the student art gallery at ArtsFest.

“We have such amazing and talented young artists in our schools,” said Massetti. “The art gallery was a great way to showcase their work.”

Students competed in separate divisions: K-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, 7th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. They were also judged in separate categories: 2-dimensional art, 3-dimensional art and still photography.

Students from Eastern Madera County who received awards are as follows:

☆ Sage Stauffer: Oakhurst Elementary -Honorable Mention (HM) - K-3

☆ Kaylee Hill: Oakhurst Elementary - First place - 4-6.

☆ Audrey Mercier: Oakhurst Elementary - HM - 4-6.

☆ Grace Bodine: Coarsegold Elementrty - HM - 4-6.

☆ Michael Bates: Coarsegold Elementary - Second place - 7-8.

☆ Elisha Mahaffy: Coarsegold Elementary - Third place - 7-8.

☆ Isaac Rumohr: Yosemite High School - First place - 9-12.

☆ Kendall Miller: Yosemite High School - Third place - 9-12.

☆ Claire Oetinger: Yosemite High School - HM - 9-12.

☆ Natilie Zawolkow: Minarets High School - HM - 9-12.

☆ Kelsey Montalto: Yosemite High School - HM - 9-12.

“We look forward to next year’s event,” said Massetti.