YUSD announces Greenberg as new Superintendent

The search for a new Yosemite Unified School District (YUSD) Superintendent has concluded, as Dr. Cecelia Lynn Greenberg has been named the district’s new leader.
The announcement came from Christine Wilder, president of the district’s board of trustees, after a board meeting Monday.
Wilder said a broad and impressive list of pertinent qualifications are the hallmark of Greenberg’s career, including her time as superintendent of the Coalinga-Huron Joint Unified School District, as well as chief academic officer of the Newark Unified School District.
Additionally, Greenberg served as associate superintendent of the North Sacramento School District, and has had key administrative positions in the Putnam County Schools and Lithia Springs High School in the state of Georgia.
“We know Dr. Greenberg’s experience and expertise will serve the district staff and students well,” Wilder said. “Notably, the depth of her resume includes specific experience in the key areas of school district finance and business affairs, marketing, technology, student learning and academic achievement, special education and human resources.”
A native of South Carolina, where she earned her degrees including a Doctorate of Education from South Carolina State University, Greenberg prides herself on time spent over the years as a classroom teacher and site administrator, as well as her broad experience at the district level.
“It is an honor to be entrusted and appointed as the Superintendent of Yosemite Unified School District,” Greenberg said in a prepared statement. “It is a responsibility that I take very seriously. I look forward to becoming a part of the community, working with committed and caring educators, board members, and community members. I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the Board and the community as we work together to impact and make a difference in students’ lives.”
Greenberg will take over for resigning Interim Acting Superintendent Leonard Kahn on July 1, but is already engaged in working with YUSD leadership to ensure a smooth and productive transition period, Wilder said.
YUSD includes Rivergold and Coarsegold elementary schools, Yosemite High School, and Yosemite Unified Alternative Education.
