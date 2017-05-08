Yosemite High seniors receive $116,000 in Community Awards

The 41st Annual Yosemite High School Community Awards, 180 of them totaling nearly $116,000, were presented to 67 seniors Monday at the school’s Performing Arts Center.
Jeanne Ratchford, YHS coordinator of Community Awards Night, said the event is successful due to the support of so many people joining together to encourage Yosemite High students in furthering their education.
“The Mountain Area cares about its youth,” Ratchford said. “This community faithfully takes care of its own. In many ways, the students at Yosemite High School have more opportunities than those at schools in large metropolis areas because of the generosity of the citizens and businesses in our community.”
NOTE: For details, see the May 11 Sierra Star.
Staff Report
Comments