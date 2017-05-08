Kahn resigns as interim YUSD superintendent

In a special meeting last week, with a 3-0 vote the Yosemite Unified School District Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Interim Superintendent Leonard Kahn, effective June 30.
Trustees Tammy Loveland, Monika Moulin, and Joe Smith voted May 2 to accept the resignation. Board President Christine Wilder and trustee John Reynolds were not in attendance.
Kahn’s resignation comes as the district searches for a permanent superintendent, following the resignation of Jim Sargent last September to take a position with the Madera County Office of Education.
Kahn joined the district as its chief business officer in 2015, becoming assistant superintendent in June of that year. When Sargent resigned, Kahn was named interim superintendent in the fall of 2016.
“I look forward to the adventures ahead, and I am thankful for the work with which I was entrusted by the YUSD Board of Trustees,” Kahn said. “And I am thrilled that with my son’s graduation he will be a Badger for life.”
Members of the board, upon Kahn’s resignation, expressed appreciation for his service to the district, its staff, and students.
The board held interviews April 21 and 22 to identify a candidate to fill the superintendent position.
