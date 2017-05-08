Education

May 08, 2017 1:49 PM

Oakhurst Community College to host open house Tuesday

The Oakhurst Community College Center will hold its annual Open House on campus Tuesday, May 9, from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. There will be food, music, a student art exhibition, information booths, and drawings. The public and community supporters are encouraged to attend.

Scheduled activities include:

Oakhurst Student Art Exhibition: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Room 10

Vendor and information booths: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Main Campus Corridor

No-host taco truck: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. North Parking Lot

Some of this year’s local attendees include: Madera County Workforce Investment Corporation, Sierra Telephone, Madera County Behavioral Health Services, Wells Fargo Bank, Community Action Partnership of Madera County, Oakhurst Community College Center Art Students, California Telephone Access Program, and Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, among others.

In addition, representatives from Fresno Pacific University and Fresno State will be in attendance to assist students seeking to transfer. Academic Counseling, Veterans’ Services, Job and Career Services, and Associated Student Government will also be available to provide information and answer questions.

The Oakhurst College Center is located off of Highway 41 on Civic Circle Drive behind the Rite Aid store in Oakhurst.

Details: 559-683-3940.

Staff report

