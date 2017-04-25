YHS hosts ‘How Long Will This Take’ showcase May 3

Remember when you were young and everything seemed so obvious. No one should go hungry. We should all be equal to one another. War, what is that? How can that be? Nature is a miracle and it should be cared for no matter the cost. Then you looked out at the world that you inherited and realized that war, famine, inequality, and carelessness were part of the human story. Just as some form of a utopian ideal has always existed so has human folly.
Yosemite High School students in I.B. History, the Visual Arts department and AP Environmental ask: “How long will this take?”
I.B. History students have been studying International Civil Rights Movements from the 1950s through the 1970s. The students have been asked to respond to one of these movements using poems, art, songs, collages, etc. They will also contribute at least one protest sign and explanation for an issue they care about which is happening today.
The Visual Arts department introduced students to different forms and eras of political art (from World War II to the present) and asked students to make an artwork that responded to one of their concerns. Art 1 and 2 were asked to make political posters about any issue that they would like to change about their world. The upper division classes have made an artwork that responds to the prompt “How long will this take?” They have also collaborated on a group sculpture called “Vanquished by Light.”
AP Environmental will present information and visuals that reflect upon some of the research that they have conducted throughout the course. One of AP Environmental’s guiding ideas says it best, "If it is going to be cheap, easy, and convenient, it probably isn't sustainable”.
Please join the us for this interdepartmental showcase located in the Badger Art Gallery at Yosemite High School, May 3 from 6-8 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
