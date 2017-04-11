Search begins for Reid’s successor

The Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has selected Leadership Associates, an executive search company headquartered in Santa Barbara, to conduct the recruitment and comprehensive search process for the selection of the district’s new superintendent after Glenn Reid announced in March his retirement, effective this August.
The company has assisted school boards in their selection of superintendents in more than 350 California school districts and organizations since 1996.
Former 24-year Madera County Superintendent of Schools Sally Frazier, assisted by Juan Garza, is a member of the Leadership Associates team and will coordinate the efforts on behalf of the school district. She has served as president of California County Superintendents Educational Services Association and received the association’s Outstanding County Superintendent award. Two governors have appointed her to statewide education commissions.
The Bass Lake Board of Trustees met with Frazier at a regularly scheduled board meeting on April 6 to discuss the search, the desirable characteristics of the next superintendent, and to identify groups within the community to contact for input regarding the district’s next leader.
Community input will be an essential component of the selection process and will involve all interested individuals and groups by seeking opinions regarding desired qualities, characteristics, background and experience for the new superintendent.
Additionally, the search team will ask community members to share their perspectives on the strengths and challenges of the district. The consultants will compile a report of comments received during the community input sessions to present to district trustees. The public comments will also be used to develop a recruitment brochure.
Public meeting April 19
A public meeting with the consultants will be held at 6 p.m. April 19, in the computer lab at Oak Creek Intermediate School.
Groups and individuals can schedule a time to meet with the consultants during the afternoon of April 19, by contacting Kris Rich at the district office (559) 642-1555.
Opportunities are provided for people to contact the consultants, via email or cell phone, if they are unable to attend meetings or would like to provide additional information.
Additionally, an online survey available in both English and Spanish will be posted on the district’s website from April 10 - April 21 for community members who would like to give input, but are unable to attend the scheduled meetings or prefer to submit comments in this manner.
Leadership Associates has conducted well over 350 superintendent searches throughout California. Candidates will be recruited from the region and the entire state of California to assist the school board in developing a broad field of candidates so the board can select the best match.
If you are unable to meet personally with Leadership Associates team members, email bbanning@leadershipassociates.org, or call (805) 364-2775 to leave a message for Sally Frazier.
