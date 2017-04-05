Regional spelling bee April 18-19

The Eastern Madera County spelling bee will be held 5:30 p.m., April 18-19 at Coarsegold Elementary School. On April 18, kindergartners through fourth graders will compete, with fifth through eighth graders competing the following evening.
Countywide area schools held spelling bees to determine the students moving on to the regional bee. The following is a list of the winners, by school, along with grade levels and winning words (if known).
Coarsegold Elementary
☆ Kindergarten: Xander Lockwood (snow)
☆ First: Lauren Wynn (awful)
☆ Second: Wyatt Lawhon (geese)
☆ Third: Mikaila Ruiz (shining)
☆ Fourth: Aaron Flores (journal)
☆ Fifth: Hannah Wilson (ramble)
☆ Sixth: Shelby Szabadi (glisten)
☆ Seventh: Ulyana Nelson (citation)
☆ Eighth: Jack Campbell (forgery)
Rivergold
☆ Kindergarten: Logan Phillips (we)
☆ First: Mariah Lavell (twelve)
☆ Second: Sydney Lacey (coffee)
☆ Third: Jadyn Benak (borrow)
☆ Fourth: Robert Marmom (gesture)
☆ Fifth: Aidan Feskorn (avalanche)
☆ Sixth: Sonia O’brien (chalk)
☆ Seventh: Amanda Takash (charade)
☆ Eighth: Gwen Burnett (foliage)
Raymond Elementary
☆ Kindergarten: Bayleigh Bowers
☆ First: Ezra Seymour
☆ Second: Lily Poplarchick
☆ Third: John Dudley
☆ Fourth: Thomas Dudley (sandwich)
☆ Fifth: Lovely Martinez-Bon (nervous)
☆ Sixth: Alyssa Frey
☆ Seventh: Hailey Bethel
☆ Eighth: Salem Brewer
Spring Valley
☆ Kindergarten: Madeline McLane (who)
☆ First: Olivia Fontanilla (watch)
☆ Second: Kyah Smith (special)
☆ Third: Ella Cohlan (quiet)
☆ Fourth: Spencer Pillsbury (chocolate)
☆ Fifth: Grace Noonkester (canyon)
☆ Sixth: Ian Lowndes (molecule)
☆ Seventh: Jaden Henderson (superfluous)
☆ Eighth: Syler Pillsbury (luxurious)
North Fork Elementary
☆ Kindergarten: Jaydon Draper
☆ First: Jacob Campion
☆ Second: Joey Coon
☆ Third: Mia Garcia
☆ Fourth: Laura Desilva
☆ Fifth: Delilah Whitner
☆ Sixth: Elva Gurule
☆ Seventh: Clover Cicoletti
☆ Eighth: Americus Hawkins
Wasuma
☆ Kindergarten: Kaia Hawkins (some)
☆ First: Taylor Chastain (wall)
☆ Second: Wyatt Tomazin (fruit)
☆ Third: Kate Meyer (gigantic)
☆ Fourth: Cody Aleshire (changing)
☆ Fifth: Gabe Sanchez (rampage)
☆ Sixth: Jane Irion (salvage)
☆ Seventh: Rylie McLaughlin (gauge)
☆ Eighth: Grayson Bulmer (legion)
OCI
☆ Sixth: Serenity Salcido and Jacoby Wood
☆ Seventh: Lauren Mills and Kale King
☆ Eighth: Delayne McCoon
Oakhurst Elementary
☆ Kindergarten: Ryder Burrell (cup)
☆ First: Jonaton Ramirez (people)
☆ Second: June Nagata (usually)
☆ Third: Toni DeVito (museum)
☆ Fourth: Elle Stewart (gratitude)
☆ Fifth: Caleb Mills
Staff Report
