Yosemite team brings home the gold at California Academic Decathlon

Yosemite High School students competed and medaled at the state Academic Decathlon against nearly 600 decathletes from throughout California.
Brandon Healey earned a gold medal in essay and a bronze medal in mathematics. He competed in the Scholastic division, earning him top ranks amongst more than 80 of the best decathletes in California.
Kyra Cole received a gold medal in speech with a near perfect score. She also competed in the Scholastic division.
California Academic Decathlon gives awards to the top scoring student on each team. Olivia Mattos received that honor.
“Receiving three medals at the state competition is amazing,” said Dianna Marsh, assistant superintendent, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “It has been a while since Madera County medaled at the California Academic Decathlon and we couldn’t be more excited and proud of the students.”
More than 600 students from 67 schools competed March 23-26 in Sacramento. Decathletes competed in art, economics, essay, interview, literature, math, music, science, social science and speech. This year’s topic was World War II.
Madera County Office of Education
