Yosemite criminal investigation students earn first place in career competition

The Criminal Investigation Team at Yosemite High School won first place in the 2017 Career Skills Challenge at Fresno City College this week, besting a total 16 of high schools throughout the Central Valley.
Team members included senior Avery Dickmeyer, and juniors Kylie Seals, Anastasia Tysboulia, and Zane Dufresne.
“It feels great,” said Seals, the team captain. “It feels like all of our hard work actually did pay off. We didn’t think we were winning, but we came out of it with the win.”
The competition, held Thursday, March 30, included investigation of a crime scene in which the students interviewed victims, took notes, searched for evidence, took photographs, obtained fingerprints, and collected and preserved evidence, all in under 15 minutes.
They then had 20 minutes to package and mark the evidence, upload photographs, and write a complete report about the investigation and their duties.
“I’m very proud of them,” said David Maynez, who teaches the school’s criminal investigation class and advised the team. “All four of them are very intelligent kids, and I think they’ll go on to do great things, possibly in law enforcement.”
Other students that competed in various events at the competition included: in Auto; Blake Palmer, Kael Mazzola, Keith Woodworth, and Michael Ballestero, Athletic Training; Emilie Jones, Madison Ayala Noah West, Russell Zelazzo, Culinary Arts; Gabriela Rivas, Welding; Kirsten Radecki, Nate Griffin, Steven Kurz, Floral Design; Emily Ward.
Comments