Enrollment open for preschool Head Start programs in Madera, Mariposa counties

Head Start programs in Oakhurst and North Fork will be closing for the summer on April 21. There is still time to complete an application locally for your child for enrollment in the upcoming 2017-18 program year. You may still apply over the summer in Madera by contacting Community Action Partnership of Madera County, 1225 Gill Ave., Madera, CA 93637, or by calling (559) 673-9173.
Head Start provides a free, comprehensive, high quality preschool program designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families. The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties. Services include early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services. For the 2017-18 program year, your child must turn 3 years old by September 1.
To schedule an appointment to apply, please call soon, as our local programs will close for the summer on April 21. We will reopen in late July. Please call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start in North Fork at (559) 877-2352.
The following documents will be needed: birth certificate, immunization records (must be up-to-date), Medi-Cal or other insurance card, and family income verification for twelve months (tax return, W-2’s, Passport to Services, Social Security, TANF, etc.). Income eligibility is based on the 2017 Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Head Start
Comments