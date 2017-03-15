Preschool and kindergarten registrations

Raymond Knowles and Wasuma elementary schools will hold their kindergarten roundups beginning next month, and Head Start is accepting applications for this school year.
Children who are 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2017 qualify for entry into kindergarten. If your child will turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, they may register for transitional kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.
☆ Raymond Knowles Elementary
Kindergarten registration will be held at 9 a.m., April 4. A packet will be given to parents at the appointment, which they can complete and return at a later date.
Details: Molly Rich, (559) 689-3336.
☆ Wasuma Elementary School
Wasuma will hold its kindergarten and transitional kindergarten enrollment 8:30 a.m., April 27. Parents can pick up enrollment packets after April 3. No appointment is necessary. The parent/student will meet with a kindergarten teacher, speech pathologist, school nurse, and school principal.
Details: Linda or Bridget, (559) 642-1585.
Head Start
The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program is accepting applications for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year. Your child must have turned 3 years old by Sept. 1 of last year to be eligible.
Head Start provides a comprehensive, high quality service designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families. The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties.
Services include early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.
For details or to schedule an appointment, call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start, North Fork at (559) 877-2352.
You will need to provide the following documents: your child’s birth certificate, immunization records (must be up-to-date), Medi-Cal or other insurance card, and family income verification for 12 months (tax return, W-2s, Passport to Services, Social Security, TANF).
Staff Report
