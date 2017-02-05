Education

February 5, 2017 3:39 PM

Yosemite High wins academic decathlon for 22nd time

In a battle of wits, Yosemite High School triumphed for the 22nd time in 23 years making them the champions of the 35th Madera County Academic Decathlon.

Yosemite will advance to the state competition March 23-26 with a score of 36,172.9 to compete against the best teams in the state.

Seven schools competed Saturday in this 10-event competition answering questions on the topic World War II.

“We are so proud of Yosemite High School and are amazed at the caliber of students we had from every team,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti.

Madera High School came in second place with Liberty High School placing third. Chawanakee Academy Charter, Chowchilla Union High, Madera South High, and Minarets High Schools also competed in this 10-event competition. This was Minarets’ first year competing.

“We are thrilled to have all of our comprehensive high schools competing this year,” said Massetti.

Mariposa County High School also participated in the competition.

Decathlon teams are comprised of up to 25 members competing in three levels of competition: Honor (A), Scholastic (B) and Varsity (C) students.

Madera South High School won the Super Quiz competition. All students participated in this year’s Super Quiz. The Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.

“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete,” said Massetti. “The decathletes studied hard all year so it is exciting to be able to cheer them on.”

Yosemite brings home 35 medals

A total of 127 medals were handed out at Saturday’s Awards Ceremony with Yosemite High leaving the ceremony with 35 (10 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze). Chawanakee Academy received a total of 22 medals (8 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze); Liberty High 20 (9 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronz); Chowchilla High 13 (2 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze); Madera High13 (4 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze); Madera South High 7 (2 silver and 5 bronze); and Minarets High 7 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze).

Caleb Lynch from Chawanakee Academy Charter, was the top scoring decathlete this year, scoring 7,556 points across the 10 events.

The top scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship. The following students earned the senior honors:

Chawanakee Academy - Joshua Lynch

Yosemite High School - Brandon Healey

Chowchilla Union High School- Prabhjot Kaur

Liberty High School- Jennifer Lind

Madera High School - Erendira Olivares-Reyes

Madera South High School - Ashley Giron-Cortez

Minarets High School - Sydney Johnson

The Yosemite High team members who will be attending the state competition, led by coach Carole Calderwood are: Honors Division - Katrina Conklin, Alexia Dahlin, Olivia Mattos - Scholastic Division: Brittany Collier, Brandon Healey, Nikki Johnson - Varsity Division: Emily Anderson, Paden Bergdall, Ella Campbell.

The Madera County Academic Decathlon is funded by donations from local businesses and community members. The Madera County Schools Foundation proudly supports the event.

Event medal winners

The following is a list of students who received medals.

Art

Honors

Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite

Scholastic

Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite

Silver: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla

Bronze: Nikki Johnson, Yosemite, Gillian Singsing, Madera South

Varsity

Gold: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite

Silver: Emily Anderson, Yosemite

Bronze: Harrison Wesley, Chawanakee Academy, Isaiah Blake, Liberty, Ruval Shergill, Chowchilla

Economics

Honors

Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite

Scholastic

Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite

Silver: Alan Martinez, Chowchilla

Bronze: Mark Bulgara, Madera South

Varsity

Gold: Timothy Portnoff, Liberty

Silver: Manvir Johal, Chowchilla

Bronze: Grace Clacher, Mariposa, Tays Cornejo, Chowchilla

Essay

Honors

Gold: Samantha Norman, Mariposa

Gold: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Alexia Dahlin, Yosemite

Bronze: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Scholastic

Gold: Sydney Johnson, Minarets

Silver: Reynaldo Morales III, Madera

Bronze: Gillian Singsing, Madera South

Varsity

Gold: Thomas Caruso, Liberty

Silver: Dylan Hull, Mariposa, Grace Clatcher, Mariposa , Jeremiah Wold, Minarets

Bronze: Skylar Wayte, Minarets

Interview

Honors

Gold: Juliana Leon, Madera, Kylie Farmer, Chowchilla

Silver: Kelsey Montalto, Yosemite, Anna Sergienko, Mariposa

Bronze: Erendira Olivares-Reyes, Madera, Devin Dix, Liberty

Scholastic

Gold: Brittany Collier, Yosemite

Silver: Sydney Johnson, Minarets

Bronze: Mark Bulgara, Madera South

Varsity

Gold: Vivan Montijo, Liberty

Silver: Emily Anderson, Yosemite

Bronze: Ella Campbell, Yosemite

Language & Literature

Honors

Gold: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Bronze: Zachary Griffin, Madera

Scholastic

Gold: Natalie Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Samantha Park, Liberty

Bronze: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera, Aaliyah Lopez, Madera High

Varsity

Gold: Thomas Caruso, Liberty High

Silver: Ella Campbell, Yosemite High, Emily Anderson, Yosemite

Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite High Vivian Montijo, Liberty

Mathematics

Honors

Gold: Sydney Keeton, Mariposa, Jennifer Lind, Liberty, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Harveen Grewal, Chowchilla

Bronze: Holly Hiatt, Liberty

Scholastic

Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite

Silver: Manjot Kaur, Chowchilla

Bronze: Brittany Collier, Yosemite, Gillian Singsing, Madera South

Varsity

Gold: Emily Anderson, Yosemite High, Thomas Caruso, Liberty

Silver: Timothy Portnoff, Liberty

Bronze: Ella Campbell, Yosemite, Vivian Montijo, Liberty

Music

Honors

Gold: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Bronze: Kelsey Montalto, Yosemite, Jeremy Huey, Yosemite

Scholastic

Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite

Silver: Brittany Collier, Yosemite

Bronze: Natalie Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy

Varsity

Gold: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite High, Vivan Montijo, Liberty

Silver: Ella Campbell, Yosemite High, Emily Anderson, Yosemite

Bronze: Zet Corpus, Liberty High School, Diego Lopez, Madera

Speech

Honors

Gold: Anna Sergienko, Mariposa, Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Ashley Giron-Cortez, Madera South

Bronze: Lilian Dickmeyer, Yosemite, Claire Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy, Katie Glover, Liberty

Scholastic

Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite

Silver: Sydney Johnson, Minarets

Bronze: Nikki Johnson, Yosemite

Varsity

Gold: Emily Anderson, Yosemite

Silver: Francine Murillo, Madera

Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite, Mason Hough, Minarets

Science

Honors

Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Silver: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite, Jennifer Lind, Liberty

Scholastic

Gold: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera

Silver: Brandon Healey, Yosemite, Mark Bulgara, Madera South

Bronze: Justin Hough, Minarets, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla

Varsity

Gold: Grace Clacher, Mariposa, Timothy Portnoff, Liberty

Silver: Dylan Hull, Mariposa, Diego Lopez, Madera, Isaiah Blake, Liberty

Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite

Social Science

Honors

Gold: Jennifer Lind, Liberty

Silver: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy, Sydney Keeton, Mariposa

Bronze: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy

Scholastic

Gold: Reynaldo Reyes, III, Madera

Silver: Brandon Healey, Yosemite, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla

Bronze: Sandra Martinez, Chowchilla

Varsity

Gold: Diego Lopez, Madera

Silver: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite

Bronze: Ruval Shergill, Chowchilla

Madera County Office of Education

Education

