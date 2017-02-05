Yosemite High wins academic decathlon for 22nd time

In a battle of wits, Yosemite High School triumphed for the 22nd time in 23 years making them the champions of the 35th Madera County Academic Decathlon.
Yosemite will advance to the state competition March 23-26 with a score of 36,172.9 to compete against the best teams in the state.
Seven schools competed Saturday in this 10-event competition answering questions on the topic World War II.
“We are so proud of Yosemite High School and are amazed at the caliber of students we had from every team,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti.
Madera High School came in second place with Liberty High School placing third. Chawanakee Academy Charter, Chowchilla Union High, Madera South High, and Minarets High Schools also competed in this 10-event competition. This was Minarets’ first year competing.
“We are thrilled to have all of our comprehensive high schools competing this year,” said Massetti.
Mariposa County High School also participated in the competition.
Decathlon teams are comprised of up to 25 members competing in three levels of competition: Honor (A), Scholastic (B) and Varsity (C) students.
Madera South High School won the Super Quiz competition. All students participated in this year’s Super Quiz. The Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.
“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete,” said Massetti. “The decathletes studied hard all year so it is exciting to be able to cheer them on.”
Yosemite brings home 35 medals
A total of 127 medals were handed out at Saturday’s Awards Ceremony with Yosemite High leaving the ceremony with 35 (10 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze). Chawanakee Academy received a total of 22 medals (8 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze); Liberty High 20 (9 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronz); Chowchilla High 13 (2 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze); Madera High13 (4 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze); Madera South High 7 (2 silver and 5 bronze); and Minarets High 7 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze).
Caleb Lynch from Chawanakee Academy Charter, was the top scoring decathlete this year, scoring 7,556 points across the 10 events.
The top scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship. The following students earned the senior honors:
☆ Chawanakee Academy - Joshua Lynch
☆ Yosemite High School - Brandon Healey
☆ Chowchilla Union High School- Prabhjot Kaur
☆ Liberty High School- Jennifer Lind
☆ Madera High School - Erendira Olivares-Reyes
☆ Madera South High School - Ashley Giron-Cortez
☆ Minarets High School - Sydney Johnson
The Yosemite High team members who will be attending the state competition, led by coach Carole Calderwood are: Honors Division - Katrina Conklin, Alexia Dahlin, Olivia Mattos - Scholastic Division: Brittany Collier, Brandon Healey, Nikki Johnson - Varsity Division: Emily Anderson, Paden Bergdall, Ella Campbell.
The Madera County Academic Decathlon is funded by donations from local businesses and community members. The Madera County Schools Foundation proudly supports the event.
Event medal winners
The following is a list of students who received medals.
Art
Honors
☆ Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Nikki Johnson, Yosemite, Gillian Singsing, Madera South
Varsity
☆ Gold: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Emily Anderson, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Harrison Wesley, Chawanakee Academy, Isaiah Blake, Liberty, Ruval Shergill, Chowchilla
Economics
Honors
☆ Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Alan Martinez, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Mark Bulgara, Madera South
Varsity
☆ Gold: Timothy Portnoff, Liberty
☆ Silver: Manvir Johal, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Grace Clacher, Mariposa, Tays Cornejo, Chowchilla
Essay
Honors
☆ Gold: Samantha Norman, Mariposa
☆ Gold: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Alexia Dahlin, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Sydney Johnson, Minarets
☆ Silver: Reynaldo Morales III, Madera
☆ Bronze: Gillian Singsing, Madera South
Varsity
☆ Gold: Thomas Caruso, Liberty
☆ Silver: Dylan Hull, Mariposa, Grace Clatcher, Mariposa , Jeremiah Wold, Minarets
☆ Bronze: Skylar Wayte, Minarets
Interview
Honors
☆ Gold: Juliana Leon, Madera, Kylie Farmer, Chowchilla
☆ Silver: Kelsey Montalto, Yosemite, Anna Sergienko, Mariposa
☆ Bronze: Erendira Olivares-Reyes, Madera, Devin Dix, Liberty
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brittany Collier, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Sydney Johnson, Minarets
☆ Bronze: Mark Bulgara, Madera South
Varsity
☆ Gold: Vivan Montijo, Liberty
☆ Silver: Emily Anderson, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Ella Campbell, Yosemite
Language & Literature
Honors
☆ Gold: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Bronze: Zachary Griffin, Madera
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Natalie Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Samantha Park, Liberty
☆ Bronze: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera, Aaliyah Lopez, Madera High
Varsity
☆ Gold: Thomas Caruso, Liberty High
☆ Silver: Ella Campbell, Yosemite High, Emily Anderson, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite High Vivian Montijo, Liberty
Mathematics
Honors
☆ Gold: Sydney Keeton, Mariposa, Jennifer Lind, Liberty, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Harveen Grewal, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Holly Hiatt, Liberty
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Manjot Kaur, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Brittany Collier, Yosemite, Gillian Singsing, Madera South
Varsity
☆ Gold: Emily Anderson, Yosemite High, Thomas Caruso, Liberty
☆ Silver: Timothy Portnoff, Liberty
☆ Bronze: Ella Campbell, Yosemite, Vivian Montijo, Liberty
Music
Honors
☆ Gold: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy, Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Bronze: Kelsey Montalto, Yosemite, Jeremy Huey, Yosemite
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Brittany Collier, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Natalie Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy
Varsity
☆ Gold: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite High, Vivan Montijo, Liberty
☆ Silver: Ella Campbell, Yosemite High, Emily Anderson, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Zet Corpus, Liberty High School, Diego Lopez, Madera
Speech
Honors
☆ Gold: Anna Sergienko, Mariposa, Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Ashley Giron-Cortez, Madera South
☆ Bronze: Lilian Dickmeyer, Yosemite, Claire Samuelson, Chawanakee Academy, Katie Glover, Liberty
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Brandon Healey, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Sydney Johnson, Minarets
☆ Bronze: Nikki Johnson, Yosemite
Varsity
☆ Gold: Emily Anderson, Yosemite
☆ Silver: Francine Murillo, Madera
☆ Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite, Mason Hough, Minarets
Science
Honors
☆ Gold: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Silver: Caleb Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
☆ Bronze: Olivia Mattos, Yosemite, Jennifer Lind, Liberty
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Reynaldo Morales, III, Madera
☆ Silver: Brandon Healey, Yosemite, Mark Bulgara, Madera South
☆ Bronze: Justin Hough, Minarets, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla
Varsity
☆ Gold: Grace Clacher, Mariposa, Timothy Portnoff, Liberty
☆ Silver: Dylan Hull, Mariposa, Diego Lopez, Madera, Isaiah Blake, Liberty
☆ Bronze: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite
Social Science
Honors
☆ Gold: Jennifer Lind, Liberty
☆ Silver: Benjamin Johnson, Chawanakee Academy, Sydney Keeton, Mariposa
☆ Bronze: Joshua Lynch, Chawanakee Academy
Scholastic
☆ Gold: Reynaldo Reyes, III, Madera
☆ Silver: Brandon Healey, Yosemite, Alan Martinez, Chowchilla
☆ Bronze: Sandra Martinez, Chowchilla
Varsity
☆ Gold: Diego Lopez, Madera
☆ Silver: Paden Bergdall, Yosemite
☆ Bronze: Ruval Shergill, Chowchilla
