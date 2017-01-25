Academic Decathlon begins tomorrow

The 35th Annual Madera County Academic Decathlon competition begins Jan. 27. High School students will compete in the interview and essay competitions at Madera County Office of Education.
Chawanakee Academy, Chowchilla High, Liberty High, Madera High, Madera South High, Minarets High and Yosemite high schools will compete to be named county champion. This is the first time Minarets has competed in the Decathlon. Mariposa County High School will be joining the competition on behalf of Mariposa County.
The winner of Madera County’s Academic Decathlon will advance to the state competition in March.
The remaining eight Decathlon events, including the speech competition, will be held Feb. 4 at Madera South High School. This year’s topic is World War II.
“The late Orange County superintendent, Dr. Robert Peterson, created the concept for the Decathlon while a POW in World War II,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “What a fitting way to honor him while learning about such an important time in our history.”
Schools will be allowed up to 25 students per team and all are eligible for awards. The final overall team will be determined by selecting the top three scoring students from each division.
This year’s Super Quiz will be a collaborative effort. Students in each round will be allowed to discuss the question for 10 seconds and then answer the questions independently.
“The Super Quiz is a great way for students to work through the problem together but still have the ability to answer on their own,” said Massetti.
The public is invited to attend the Super Quiz and Awards Ceremony 3 p.m., Feb. 4, at Madera South High School.
Details: Kristi Winter, events developer, at (559) 662-3873.
Madera County Office of Education
