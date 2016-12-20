Kiwanis awards grants to Mountain Area schools

Mountain Area school programs received a nearly $10,000 financial boost this week after the Sierra-Oakhurst Kiwanis Club donated proceeds from the Run for the Gold Car Show to help supplement school programs in the form of mini-grants.
The Run for the Gold Car Show was in its 14th year and is held every September. Out of 23 grant applications, 20 were approved for funding.
In order to qualify each program was required to submit a letter of intent as well as reasons why they needed the money.
After reviewing applications, the Sierra-Oakhurst Kiwanis Club divided the money amongst the groups based on what was needed and how much was necessary to accomplish each specific goal.
“It is so important to give back to the kids,” said Bob Spinelli, chair of the Run For the Gold Car Show. “We want to continue helping make these grants and helping out however we can.”
This year marks the 14th consecutive year in which proceeds from the car show were given to help supplement local school programs after the idea came about to give proceeds back to local schools.
Altogether the club has donated about $100,000 to Mountain Area schools. The next Run for the Gold Car Show will be held Sept. 8 and 9, 2017.
This year’s mini-grant recipients include:
Chawanakee Academy:
☆ Supplies for backdrops, costumes, props, scripts, programs, wireless microphones and payment of loyalty fees for the school’s drama program.
☆ A 30-foot parachute for use in the school’s physical education program.
Coarsegold Elementary:
☆ Three sets of Lego Mindstorms Core robotics sets, to introduce students to the basic concepts of robotics.
☆ Eight HP G4 Chromebooks for use in special education classrooms.
☆ Hiring of an outside company to do timing for track events.
Meadowbrook Community Day School:
☆ A triple beam balance scale, allowing students to collect more accurate and reliable data during science experiments.
Mountain Home School:
☆ Assistance in a drone building program, including assistance and parts.
North Fork Elementary:
☆ Funds to maintain the fine arts program and continue three plays produced throughout each year.
☆ Oil pastels and pottery supplies to engage young artists in the After School Arts and Crafts Club.
Oakhurst Elementary:
☆ Mosaic kits to help students understand and apply skills through hands on discovery in geometry, and an addition to the Bridges Kinects supplies.
☆ Specific art materials, such as watercolors, paints, and oil pastels for the art program.
Rivergold/Coarsegold Elementary:
☆ Annual maintenance and repairs of both school band instruments.
Spring Valley Elementary:
☆ Mounting and displaying student work from the After School Art Club on portable display walls.
☆ Alternative gaming options for the physical education program.
☆ The Forbidden Island game and a GoSports dodge ball set to improve collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership skills.
☆ Weekly Reader for 24 students, six dodge balls, and 12 hula hoops to enhance the physical education program.
☆ An outdoor weather station to allow students to track precipitation, temperatures and wind speeds.
Oak Creek Intermediate and Wasuma Elementary: New beginning instruments, music, and repairs of school band instruments.
Wasuma Elementary:
☆ Medicine balls for the physical education program.
Sierra Historic Sites Association:
☆ A desk top computer and a combination fax, printer, and scanner machine to continue work with students in providing school tours and other programs.
Madera County Schools Association:
☆ Art supplies for the hands-on art booths, awards, and certificates for student participants in Madera County ArtsFest.
Staff Report
