YHS student to attend FBI Teen Academy

Yosemite High School junior Matthew Williams has been accepted to attend the Federal Bureau of Investigation Teen Academy - the one day experience will take place on Nov. 18, in Roseville, the new home of the FBI’s Sacramento field office.
“Today’s teens are exposed to a near-constant flow of information from a variety of Internet and social media sources, but it is often difficult to discern which are credible,” said Special Agent in Charge Monica Miller. “The FBI Teen Academy enables students to better understand our investigative role in the communities we serve and provides information and resources to prepare students to better manage their personal safety and that of their families and communities.”
Williams will spend the day with FBI personnel engaging in activities and discussions about what the FBI investigates. Classes may include discussions about terrorism, active shooter situations, civil rights investigations; participation in controlled evidence response team and bomb techs scenarios; and conversations about online communication and making wise choices in an online world.
“After completing the program, students better understand the FBI’s role in their communities and are better prepared to mentor their peers,” Miller said.
The FBI serves 34 counties in California and juniors in high school were encouraged to apply for the academy.
Williams, who is interested in someday becoming an FBI agent, is looking forward to the experience.
“This is a great opportunity for me to see first hand what goes on inside the FBI and look into the future of what my career could be like,” Williams said.
YHS criminology teacher David Maynez recommended Williams for the academy.
Williams is the son of Matt and Megan Williams of Yosemite Lakes Park in Coarsegold.
The FBI Teen Academy program is offered at no cost to schools and families, other than travel costs to attend the class.
Details regarding the Sacramento Spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy will be released in January.
Staff Report
