Yosemite Unified gets futuristic upgrade

Yosemite Unified School District got a $94,500 upgrade this week, in the form of five brand new golf carts at its campuses that transportation supervisor Sandy Dew said resemble the Popemobile, or George Jetson’s spaceship.
Zero emission vehicles powered by electricity, Dew said the carts come with enclosed glass cabins better equipped for harsher weather, and are painted bright blue with a letter Y sticker.
“They’ll most definitely improve safety when students are being transported around, things like that,” Dew added. “The older ones we had were slower and not very reliable.”
The new carts, which will replace some older models dating back to 1965, were funded entirely through grant dollars from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, Dew said.
