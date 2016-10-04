Spurgeon honored as student of the month

Tyla Spurgeon, a fifth grade student at Rivergold Elementary School, was honored late last month as the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary’s student of the month.
She was introduced to the Rotarians by Rivergold Principal Bob Rose.
Though Spurgeon is a quiet girl, she is energetic and enjoys activities with the Youth Soccer League, Rotarians said. Spurgeon is gifted in poetry, art, and English. She also enjoys reading, computers, and takes very good care of her two cats Marley and Madeline.
Spurgeon was presented with a gift certificate for Branches Books and Gifts and a Certificate of Scholastic Recognition from Sunrise Preisdent John Hornette.
“Not only is this recognition great for students but a reminder to all of us that today’s students are awesome,” said Mindy Klang, chairman of the student recognition program.
