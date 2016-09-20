YHS students attend Rotary leadership camp

Georgina Royse and Peter McLean were Yosemite High Schools two winners for both RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and Girls/Boys State. They were first nominated by our staff and teachers at Yosemite High School. Then, they were interviewed by the Rotarians and American Legion and nominated as the winners for both out of five girls and five boys.
Georgina and Peter showed Leadership amongst their peers, academic excellence, involvement in their community, all while pursing extra-curricular activities beyond school. They showed professionalism during their interviews, while still having a charismatic personality.
The RYLA program is an awesome event that fosters and builds leadership and strengthens tomorrow’s leaders. Each high school along with the Rotarians choose one girl and one boy to represent their school. The Rotarians help pay for the students to attend the RYLA Camp.
The Girls Camp is held at Camp Oakhurst and the Boys Camp is at Calvin Crest. Here the students all gather and have a wonderful weekend with like minds. The program emphasizes an experience in democratic living, ideals of conduct and service, additional career insight, and challenges to accept responsibilities of leadership.
“I’m very honored that I was selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp and be a delegate at Girls State,” Royse said. “I have a much better understanding of the workings of our state government and the values of leadership. Both programs are very beneficial to young aspiring leaders, and I feel the lessons I experienced at both camps have changed my life.”
Girls State and Boys State is another prestigious honor to be nominated for. The American Legion not only chooses our delegate, but they also sponsor them. Georgina went to Girls State in Claremont and met other girls from all over California. They learn all about our country and its government. The students partake in a work and study program in a functional government.
Peter went to Boys State in Sacramento and had the same experience. This opportunity for the students is immeasurable and gives insight to future leaders. To be nominated and chosen to both events is outstanding. Georgina and Peter show courage and leadership by attending these camps and participating in their events.
“Attending Boys State was a great experience that allowed me to learn first hand how our state government works,” McLean said. “I was able to take the leadership skills I learned from the Rotary Leadership Camp and apply them, and I feel that helped me attain a state leadership position at Boys State.”
The cherry on top for these two students is that being nominated and attending these camps looks great on college applications. They will stand out when the colleges are sifting through thousands of highly competitive applicants. Congratulations Peter and Georgie.
McLean is the son of Tony and Lori McLean and Royse is the daughter of Greg and Lucy Royse.
