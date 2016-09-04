Man arrested while allegedly DUI

A little before 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Justin Potter, 40, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Road 415 at an undetermined speed approaching Wildwood Lane when he lost control of his vehicle, allowing it to run off the south roadway edge and overturn.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Potter was not injured as a result of the collision but was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. There were no passengers in his vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The charge is only an allegation, and the driver is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
CHP
