Davis pleads no contest in financial elder abuse case

Kathryn “Katie” Davis plead no contest Monday to a felony charge of financial elder abuse, though it may be reduced to a misdemeanor should the Sierra Senior Center’s president pay back $30,000 by her scheduled sentencing date Nov. 28.
Davis, 54, was arrested June 23 on suspicion she bilked 90-year-old Bill Youngs, a regular at the senior center, out of as much as $50,000.
Youngs was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease at the time of Davis’s arrest, and said he didn’t remember transferring money to her.
Several people at the senior center praised Davis for her work to improve the facility at the time of her arrest.
Davis has continued with her volunteer position at the Sierra Senior Center and refuses to comment.
District Attorney David Linn said if Davis pays back Youngs’s family $30,000 by her sentencing date Nov. 28 in front of Judge Mitchell Rigby, the financial elder abuse charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor and three years probation time. Should she not pay back the amount, Linn said Davis will face a year in jail and the felony charge will remain.
“I believe the outcome was appropriate for this disputed case,” Linn said. “Considering the victim’s age, I have no desire to put him through the stress of a trial if justice could be achieved in another manner. Sometimes doing justice doesn’t mean throwing someone in jail. In this case, we hoped to obtain the money that was taken, and return it, for the benefit of the victim.”
The plea deal was worked out between lead prosecutor John Baker and Davis’s attorney Paul Carpio of Fresno, Linn said.
