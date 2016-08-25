Felon arrested with drugs, rifle in home bust

A 45-year-old man remains behind bars after he was arrested on numerous counts of possession of narcotics, weapons, stolen property, and power theft last weekend by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Gordon McCarty was arrested in the 19000 block of Avenue 18 near Road 19 in Madera County.
While deputies detained McCarty Saturday, Aug. 20, bail enforcement agents found processed marijuana, methamphetamine, and a semi-automatic rifle in the home.
When deputies responded they also found a stolen pickup truck and three stolen ATVs on the property. Additionally, there was a power bypass installed in an RV on the property to allow electricity to be stolen from Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Deputies seized over 60 pounds of processed marijuana, over 520 grams of methamphetamine, an illegal assault rifle, and recovered the stolen vehicles. The power theft was estimated at more than $1,000.
McCarty was arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections for a felony warrant as well as narcotics possession charges, possession of an assault rifle, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.
“Drug production and sales has long existed hand in hand with thieves stealing your property”, Sheriff Jay Varney said. “This case is an excellent example of the continuing connection between these 2 illegal activities. There is no expectation that retail legalization of marijuana will reduce this black market enforcement burden. The state of Colorado has experienced over a 70% increase in black market marijuana cases.”
MCSO
