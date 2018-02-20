Mariposa man arrested in Coarsegold for stolen truck from Clovis

On Monday, Feb. 19, at 2:04 a.m., Terry Newberry, of Mariposa was arrested in Coarsegold and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony forgery of registration and two misdemeanors for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
While deputy Jerry Marin was performing a routine patrol he observed a vehicle partially blocking the driveway of a residence in the 40000 block of Road 417. After calling for back up, Corporal Miguel Hernandez and Deputy Jose Villafan were dispatched to the scene. While investigating, the registered owner returned to the vehicle on foot, and reported to deputies that a friend was en route with gas for his vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, a male subject, later identified as 55 year old Newberry, arrived in a black Ford F-150. Corporal Hernandez ran a license plate check on the truck through dispatch, who advised that the plate was expired and belonged to a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck. After confirming the plate number, Corporal Hernandez requested a check on the Vehicle Identification Number for the Ford, which came back to a stolen 2005 Ford F-150 out of Clovis.
Dispatch confirmed with the Clovis Police Department that the vehicle was stolen and had not been recovered. Newberry was detained by deputies and placed into custody. During the course of the investigation, Newberry admitted to taking license plates off of an old Dodge truck he had and placing them on the Ford. While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies located drugs and drug paraphernalia, all of which were seized and booked into evidence.
