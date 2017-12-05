Update: Deputies exposed to chemicals used to make meth

More Videos 0:44 Indian Lakes home fire burns. Propane tank sounds like jet engine. Pause 0:57 Multiple agencies called after deputies exhibit exposure symptoms 4:04 Chief Dyer gives details on possible kidnapping 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 0:43 Will local MMA fighter Alex Perez have nerves in his UFC debut in Fresno? 1:12 Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:15 Dramatic images of the fire burning near Ventura Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Multiple agencies called after deputies exhibit exposure symptoms On Friday, Dec. 1 Madera County Sheriff's deputies arrived to Oakhurst Self Storage to investigate stolen property the deputies began to exhibit physical symptoms of exposure to a potential hazard. Madera's Hazmat Unit was called as well as Cal Fire to investigate. Investigation continues. This story will be updated. On Friday, Dec. 1 Madera County Sheriff's deputies arrived to Oakhurst Self Storage to investigate stolen property the deputies began to exhibit physical symptoms of exposure to a potential hazard. Madera's Hazmat Unit was called as well as Cal Fire to investigate. Investigation continues. This story will be updated.

On Friday, Dec. 1 Madera County Sheriff's deputies arrived to Oakhurst Self Storage to investigate stolen property the deputies began to exhibit physical symptoms of exposure to a potential hazard. Madera's Hazmat Unit was called as well as Cal Fire to investigate. Investigation continues. This story will be updated.