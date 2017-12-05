Update: Deputies exposed to chemicals used to make meth

On the morning of Dec. 1, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies, Corporal Amy Roussell and Deputy Miguel Soto, arrived at Oakhurst Self Storage regarding possible stolen property.
During their investigation both deputies began exhibiting airborne chemical exposure-type symptoms.
They were immediately transported to a Fresno hospital by ambulance for evaluation and Cal Fire, Madera County Environmental Health, and the Madera Narcotic Enforcement Team responded to the scene.
Hazmat took several samples and readings in the area. MADNET removed a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine from the storage unit.
By late afternoon both deputies were treated and released from the hospital.
Commander Tyson Pogue reminds the public that the dangers deputies face daily are vast.
“This is an example of the inherent dangers that law enforcement faces every day. When one thinks of the dangers facing deputies, most picture dangerous suspects. However, sometimes there are unseen dangers they face every day that can quickly escalate a seemingly routine situation. We are extremely grateful for the response of our partner agencies and even more so that the deputies were able to be treated and released from the hospital the same day,” Pogue said.
The investigation remains open at this time.
