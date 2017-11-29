Two arrested in Bass Lake home invasion

Two North Fork residents, Ray Coleman, 23, and Alvin McDonald III, 18, were arrested last week as alleged suspects in the Nov. 18 violent home invasion robbery that led to a 77-year-old woman being pistol-whipped with her own gun in her home near Bass Lake.
Lt. Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call reporting two men entering a home in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane about 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening, where the woman and her adult son lived. The suspects, who apparently ransacked the home and stole a handgun, had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Nov. 20, McDonald III was arrested, and two days later, a little after midnight on Nov. 22, Coleman was arrested without incident after a vehicle stop in the area of Old Central Camp and Road 222.
The woman, seriously injured following the beating, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where remains in critical condition. Her son was not injured and required no medical attention.
Madera County Distrist Attorney David Linn has assigned two of his investigators to the case.
“This case is a top priority for my office,” Linn said. “No one comes into my backyard and commits this type of crime without being fully punished.”
Both men could face charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, elder abuse, conspiracy, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.
Staff Report
