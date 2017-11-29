Armed dirt biker arrested after threatening officer : Madera County Sheriff’s Log Nov. 20 - 26

OAKHURST
☆ Nov. 20: A Deputy was conducting a patrol check of the Fresno River near Hwy 41 in Oakhurst, when this deputy located two bicycles on the trail leading back to the river. The bicycles were collected and booked as safe keeping/found property. Case can be closed.
☆ Nov. 20: Deputies were dispatched to the 45000 block of Lauri Ln. Oakhurst Ca in regards to a report of fraud. A report was generated and closed.
☆ Nov. 20: A Deputy was dispatched to the 39000 block of Orion Court, Oakhurst CA, 93644, due to social worker calling in and stating a juvenile was saying she was not safe to return to her house. Statements were collected, photos were taken of injuries, juvenile was transported back to her parents house and a report was written.
☆ Nov. 20: A Deputy was patrolling in the area of CA-41 and Road 425a when a male subject was observed riding a small dirt bike south bound on CA-41. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted and the male subject was found to have a suspended driver's license, a felony warrant out of Madera County and was in possession of a concealed dangerous weapon. During the contact specific violent threats were also made to the deputy. The male subject was arrested, transported and booked into Madera County Department of Corrections for the warrant and related charges. Case closed by arrest.
☆ Nov. 23: During a patrol check of the 49000 block of Civic Circle deputy conducted a vehicle. Deputy made contact with three subjects, one subject was arrested for a no bail warrant and a second subject was cited and released for a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County.
☆ Nov. 24: A Deputy conducts a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired reg at Hwy 41 and Rd 426 in Oakhurst. Driver was arrested on a warrant out of madera county and was cited for vehicle code violations.
☆ Nov. 24 : Deputies were dispatched to the 40000 block of Meadow Vista Dr. in regards to a reporting party stating that her daughter was contemplating committing suicide. We contacted the female subject and after determining that the subject was having suicidal thoughts, she was transported for evaluation on a 5150 hold. Case can be closed.
COARSEGOLD
☆ Nov. 22: Deputy was dispatched to the 47000 block of Ottawa Avenue in Coarsegold regarding a fraudulent transaction with a credit card. Deputy interviewed the Victim and completed a report.
☆ Nov. 23: A Deputy dispatched to the 41000 block of Starlight Ct regarding a male subject who was possibly a danger to self. Subject was transported to care and watch.
☆ Nov. 24: A Deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Lucky Ln regarding a juvenile drinking alcohol. Responsible parties were contacted and juvenile was turned over to a parent.
BASS LAKE
☆ Nov. 20 : A Deputy is dispatched to a residence located in the 53000 block of Road 432 in regards to a burglary report. An investigation is conducted and a suspect is identified. The scene is photographed and processed for evidence. Numerous items are seized for evidentiary processing. The suspect was later located and arrested.
AHWANEE
☆Nov. 20 : This is a delayed Coroner's case with the primary physician stipulating to the decedent's cause of death. This is a natural death case involving only a Coroner's referral number.
