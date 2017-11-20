Suspect arrested in November 18 Bass Lake home invasion

One of the two alleged suspects in the Nov. 18 violent home invasion robbery that led to a 77-year-old woman being pistol-whipped with her own gun near Bass Lake was arrested at 11 a.m. two days after the incident. Alvin McDonald III, 18 years old of North Fork, was arrested shortly before 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Sheriff’s department personnel continue the search for the second suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Ray Coleman, also of North Fork.
Lt. Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call reporting two men entering a home in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane about 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening, where the woman and her adult son lived. The suspects, who apparently ransacked the home and stole a handgun, had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived. It has not been determined if additional property was taken during the robbery.
The woman, seriously injured following the beating, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition. Her son was not injured and required no medical attention.
Madera County Distrist Attorney David Linn has assigned two of his investigators to the case.
“This case is a top priority for my office,” Linn said. “No one comes into my backyard and commits this type of crime without being fully punished.”
McDonald was arrested for attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, elder abuse, conspiracy, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Coleman will be arrested for the same charges.
