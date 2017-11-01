Two valley men found guilty

Chowchilla man guilty of domestic violence
A Madera jury, on Oct. 24, found Daniel Jafain Harris of Chowchilla guilty of committing felony domestic violence and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
According to Madera County District Attorney David Linn, the conviction arose from an incident which occurred on July 11, 2016, when Mr. Harris punched his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist. This was Harris’s third domestic violence related conviction in the past three years.
Following the trial, Madera Superior Court Judge, Dale J. Blae, found true the special allegation, that in addition to the domestic violence convictions, Harris also had two prior violent felony convictions within the meaning of the three strikes law.
Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23.
In a prepared statement, Linn said Harris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. I hope this conviction sends a message to anyone thinking of committing domestic violence in Madera County. Domestic Violence is a serious felony.”
Guilty of lewd acts
Ricardo Ramos Valencia of Madera was convicted, following a jury trial, of two counts of attempting a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, and two counts of attempting to contact a minor for purposes of committing oral copulation.
Linn said this case arose from a sting operation conducted in April of this year by a special investigation unit of the Madera Police Department. The sting was initiated to deal with a man who was soliciting a 12 year old girl on Facebook for nude photos.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21, by the Honorable Mitchell Rigby, of the Madera County Superior Court. Valencia faces a possible sentence in excess of six years in state prison.
Madera County DA Office
