Parole denied, Waterman to remain behind bars

Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, has announced that he has received word from the California Board of Parole Hearings that the parole request for Alice Waterman has been denied.
Waterman was originally convicted of seven counts of arson, and one count of conspiracy to commit arson, and originally received a sentence in excess of 10 years.
Although Waterman is now up for parole under the recently passed Proposition 57 requirements, the Parole Board found that, “She was personally armed with a deadly weapon (Fire).” The board further found that Waterman held the community (Yosemite Lakes Park) in terror for a number of weeks and jeopardized the lives of fire personnel and homeowners who repeatedly dealt with the ongoing string of arsons. Numerous individuals were affected by the inmate’s callous decision to set various fires and wreck havoc on the community. The board ultimately determined that Waterman does pose an unreasonable risk of violence to the community and denied her release.
Linn thanked the large number of citizens who sent letters to his office in opposition to her release, and her co-conspirator, Kenneth Jackson, under Proposition 57.
“Although Proposition 57 is a bad law and this case was not properly charged or tried by my predecessor Michael Keitz, and Deputy District Attorney Sally Moreno, the dedication of my office in opposing release, and the outpouring of support from the community has helped keep these two criminals behind bars,” Linn said in a prepared statement. “The only way that Jackson and Waterman will get out early without serving their sentences is if they petition for release in the future, or if their pending appeal before the Fifth Court of Appeals, based upon alleged constitutional violations and prosecutorial misconduct, is granted.”
Waterman and Jackson were found guilty of arson for their involvement in at least 31 fires in Yosemite Lakes Park between June 8 and June 21, 2013.
Madera County District Attorney’s office
