Alleged drunken woman brawls with her mom in North Fork: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Sept. 18-24

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 20, a deputy from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a family disturbance underway on Mission Drive in North Fork.
Upon arrival, it was determined an intoxicated female adult had been involved in a physical altercation with her 71-year-old mom, with both sustaining minor injuries.
The woman also allegedly broke out the living room window of the home, and damaged her mother’s parked car. The mom did not wish to press charges and declined medical attention. The woman was located outside of the home and was found to be agitated and intoxicated. She was booked into Madera County Jail with time to become sober, then later released with no charges filed.
That was one of 82 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 18-24, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 18: During a vehicle stop near the intersection of highways 41 and 49, a male driver was found with a $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He was cited and released with a promise to appear in court.
☆ Sept. 18: Vandalism was reported near Indian Rock Road and Highway 49.
☆ Sept. 18: A citizen reported they received threatening mail.
☆ Sept. 19: An air compressor was reportedly stolen on Honeysuckle Lane.
☆ Sept. 20: Stolen property was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ Sept. 21: Gas was stolen from a vehicle on Cahpel Hill Drive.
☆ Sept. 22: A deer attack was reported on Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 22: A suspect was cited for a warrant.
☆ Sept. 23: A stolen duffle bag was reported on Junction Drive.
☆ Sept. 24: A man with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was contacted near Highway 49 and Road 621.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 18: Vandalism was reported on Road 415.
☆ Sept. 18: A wallet and sunglasses were reported stolen on Road 400. The wallet was later found, but the sunglasses remain missing.
☆ Sept. 19: A runaway juvenile was reported on Sunshine Terrace Drive. The case was forwarded to the detectives division for follow up, and the juvenile was entered into the National Crime Information Center, and Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
☆ Sept. 19: A deputy responded to reports of someone attempting to cash a counterfeit check on Highway 41. The suspect had left the area by the time the deputy arrived.
☆ Sept. 20: Assault was reported near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The victim chose not to press charges.
☆ Sept. 21: A domestic dispute was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. During investigation, it was determined probable cause existed to arrest the male on charges of domestic battery. He was booked into Madera County Jail without incident. The victim declined medical attention with no visible injuries.
☆ Sept. 22: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 41 and Serpa Canyon Road to assist the California Highway Patrol with a single vehicle collision. While investigating for a possible DUI, a passenger became beligerent and refused to follow directions given to him by both CHP and sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested for public intoxication and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 22: A man passed away in his sleep on Wells Road West.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 19: Potential child abuse was reported on Road 228. The allegations were found to be unsubstantiated. Follow up was set to be conducted with Madera County Child Welfare Services due to living conditions for the children.
Ahwahnee
☆ Sept. 19: A coroner report was filed on Peterson Creek Road.
Raymond
☆ Sept. 18: Stolen property was reported on Miller Street.
Bass Lake
☆ Sept. 21: A coroner report was filed on Road 222.
☆ Sept. 22: Gas was possibly stolen from a sheriff’s boat while docked at the lake.
