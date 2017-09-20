Man arrested for drunkenly screaming racial slurs: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Sept. 11-17

On Sept. 11, a man at a home on Victoria Lane in Oakhurst was arrested for public intoxication when he was reported as allegedly yelling racial slurs at his neighbors.
That was one of 63 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 11-17, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below including thefts, public intoxication, missing juveniles and more:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 11: A deputy responded to Road 426 where a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was arrested. The car was recovered by the California Highway Patrol and returned to its owner, with the suspect booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 12: Theft was reported near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 49. A suspect was contacted and arrested, with the stolen property recovered.
☆ Sept. 12: A female was seen laying on the ground and possibly injured on Junction Drive. She was contacted and found to be intoxicated in public. She was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 13: A deputy noticed damage to a county vehicle on Liberty Drive.
☆ Sept. 13: Property was found on Cinder Lane and booked into safekeeping.
☆ Sept. 13: A person with an outstanding warrant from Mariposa County was cited and released near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 49.
☆ Sept. 14: A report was forwarded to detectives regarding a hotel guest near the intersection of Highway 41 and 49 committing fraud.
☆ Sept. 14: Theft was reported along Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 17: A domestic disturbance was reported near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 49. A suspect was taken into custody for being drunk in public.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 11: A male juvenile was reported was missing from Revis Road. A female juvenile reportedly left the location with him, but she was located and returned home. The case was forwarded to Madera County Juvenile Probation.
☆ Sept. 13: A missing juvenile was reported from Road 416.
☆ Sept. 13: During a routine traffic stop, a driver was arrested and released on narcotics and vehicle code violations.
☆ Sept. 13: A lost wallet was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Sept. 15: A deputy served a civil body attachment on Roaring River, which resulted in the suspect being arrested and taken to Madera County Superior Court.
☆ Sept. 15: Two people were reportedly in an altercation at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. One was cited on a warrant from out of county.
☆ Sept. 16: During a routine traffic stop in the area of Highway 41 and Lucky Lane, the driver was arrested and released on narcotics violations.
Ahwahnee
☆ Sept. 11: Vandalism was reported on Road 601.
☆ Sept. 14: A suspect wanted on several warrants was arrested and booked at a business on Highway 49, and booked into Madera County Jail.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 12: A window was vandalized on Willow Creek Drive.
O’Neals
☆ Sept. 12: A residential burglary was reported on Butterfield Stage Road. It was determined a suspect, or suspects, entered the home from a side door in the garage into the home. Photographs and evidence were collected.
Raymond
☆ Sept. 15: During a routine traffic stop in the area of Harrison and Miller, the driver was cited and released on vehicle code violations.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 63 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 11-17, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments