Trespassers, felony threats, and possible elder abuse: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Sept. 4-10

On Sept. 6, deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near Highway 41 and Road 632 in regards to a possible counterfeiter. During investigation, they learned the suspect was in possession of documents belonging to multiple people, as well as a concealed dagger and methamphetamine.
The suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail without incident, and the case was forwarded to detectives.
That was one of 71 incidents reported by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 4-10, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 4: During a traffic stop near Highway 41 and Road 632, the driver was cited and their vehicle towed for expired registration.
☆ Sept. 4: A runaway juvenile report was filed at a home on Hartwell Road. The juvenile was not located, and was entered as a runaway, with the report forwarded to detectives.
☆ Sept. 5: Cash was stolen from a location on Road 426.
☆ Sept. 5: Elder abuse was reported on Highway 49. A report was taken for cross reporting with the county’s Adult Protection Services.
☆ Sept. 5: A suspect with outstanding threats was cited for making threats towards a sheriff’s volunteer near Highway 49 and Worman Road in Mariposa County.
☆ Sept. 5: An intoxicated person making felony threats was arrested for public intoxication and those threats in front of a business near the Highway 41 and Highway 49 intersection.
☆ Sept. 5: Mail theft was reported on Highway 49.
☆ Sept. 6: Deputies responded to a home near Highway 41 and Road 632 in regards to a possible counterfeiter. During investigation, they learned the suspect had documents from multiple people, as well as a concealed dagger and methamphetamine. They were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail without incident, and the case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ Sept. 7: A natural death was reported to the coroner from the Oakhurst area.
☆ Sept. 8: A deputy responded to Golden Ball Drive and Road 426 due to small children walking along a busy roadway. They were turned over to their parents, and the case was forwarded to Madera County Child Protective Services for review.
☆ Sept. 8: A vehicle was towed during a routine traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 426.
☆ Sept. 8: Theft was reported on Liberty Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 5: A protective hold was placed on a juvenile female who was combative and had cut herself on Deer Trail Lane.
☆ Sept. 5: A missing person was reported on Winchester Way, but they were located and confirmed to be okay.
☆ Sept. 6: A coroner’s report was taken on Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Sept. 6: A drowning person was reported near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. When deputies responded, they found the person had passed away.
☆ Sept. 7: Property was found at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and was stored.
☆ Sept. 8: During a traffic stop on Yosemite Springs Parkway and Running Deer Drive, it was determined the driver had a suspended license, among other violations. They were cited and released, with their vehicle towed.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 4: During an investigation near Wild Iris Lane and Road 224, three suspects were found in possession of narcotics, and had misdemeanor warrants. They were all arrested, cited, and released.
☆ Sept. 5: A deputy saw a man riding a motorcycle in the area of Road 225 and Douglas Ranger Station Road, where a road closure was being enforced. The male pulled over, and ran. He was later found and had an outstanding felony no bail warrant. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 5: A coroner’s case was filed on Road 222.
☆ Sept. 5: Deputies on patrol in the area of Road 233, during the Mission Fire, found a male walking in a closed off area. He had three misdemeanor warrants and was arrested, cited, and released, then escorted out of the closed area.
Ahwahnee
☆ Sept. 5: A residential alarm went off on Wallu Lane. It was determined an attempted burglary had occurred.
☆ Sept. 5: A domestic disturbance was reported on Road 600. The male suspect had left the area.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 71 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 4-10, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments