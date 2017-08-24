Prowlers, burglars, and a boozing boater: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Aug. 14-20

On Aug. 14, a person prowling around the area of Highway 41 and Allen Road was reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies responded, they found a male suspect on Allen Road, snooping around the area with a concealed weapon and burglary tools in his possession. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
That was one of 56 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Aug.14-20, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Aug. 14: A possible trespasser was reported on Road 423. They were located, and found to have a warrant. They were cited and released.
☆ Aug. 14: Deputies conducting warrant services in Oakhurst received information about the location of a wanted person. They were located, arrested, and booked into Madera County Jail for a felony warrant.
☆ Aug. 15: A male suspect on Springwood Road was found to be on probation, and in possession of narcotics. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Aug. 15: A domestic dispute was reported in the Oakhurst area. An investigation was conducted, and a report was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
☆ Aug. 16: Vandalism was reported on Miami Way.
☆ Aug. 17: Property was found on Pine Ridge Way.
☆ Aug. 18: Gas was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Chapel Hill.
☆ Aug. 19: An intoxicated man was located at the Oakhurst library. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail. The male has a history of being drunk, and was combative during arrest and transportation.
☆ Aug. 19: Property was booked into safekeeping at the Oakhurst sheriff’s substation.
☆ Aug. 20: Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from an apartment complex on River Park Road.
Coarsegold
☆ Aug. 15: Theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Aug. 16: Vehicle burglary was reported on Glacier Drive.
☆ Aug. 16: Indecent photos, from an adult-aged ex boyfriend, were reportedly sent to a minor in the Coarsegold area. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ Aug. 17: Assault was reported on Robin Hood Drive. During the incident, parties brandished a hatchet and handgun.
☆ Aug. 17: Felony assault and vandalism were reported in the area of Road 417 and Modoc Road.
☆ Aug. 18: During a vehicle stop in the area of Highway 41 and Road 417, the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and released.
☆ Aug. 18: A wallet was found on Highway 41. It was picked up and booked into evidence, with a letter sent to its owner, who lives out of state.
☆ Aug. 18: Missing property from Shawnee Avenue was recovered by a deputy, and returned to its owner.
☆ Aug. 18: During a traffic stop in the area of Highway 41 and Lucky Lane, the driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving a stolen vehicle, having a suspended license, and false registration tabs.
☆ Aug. 18: Threats were reported on Apache Road.
☆ Aug. 18: A missing juvenile was reported from Long Hollow Drive, but was found at his mother’s house in Fresno.
☆ Aug. 19: A computer tablet was reported as lost at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
Ahwahnee
☆ Aug. 14: A residential burglary was reported on Road 601.
North Fork
☆ Aug. 15: Fraud was reported on Walker Summit Court.
☆ Aug. 16: A person riding an off highway vehicle in the area of Road 222 and Old Town Road was arrested and booked into jail on outstanding arrest warrants.
☆ Aug. 16: A woman on Timberview Road, thought to be a danger to herself others, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant after it was determined she was not a threat.
☆ Aug. 17: Vandalism was reported on Terra Terra Ranch Road as part of an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
☆ Aug. 17: Vehicle burglary was reported on Cougar Drive.
☆ Aug. 17: Burglary was reported on Road 223.
Bass Lake
☆ Aug. 15: A reckless boater narrowly missed a skier in the water by the dam at Bass Lake. The boat in question was located at a marina, and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, exceeding the legal limit. They were arrested.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 56 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Aug. 14-20, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
