Felon arrested in Oakhurst with guns, drugs, and counterfeit money

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested a previously convicted male felon in alleged possession of loaded firearms, ammo, drugs, and counterfeit money in the area of highways 41 and 49 this week.
Franklin Maxwell, 37 of Oakhurst, was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy in a traffic stop on Tuesday, where they located two loaded guns along with the other items, including narcotics and related paraphernalia.
The vehicle was impounded at the scene, and Maxwell was booked into Madera County Jail without incident for misdemeanor and felony charges.
By Wednesday afternoon, Maxwell remained behind bars on multiple warrants, including a no-bail warrant for violating probation. He did not appear on the county jail’s inmate information website, but his charges were available through the jail’s phone system. They included multiple counts of possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of loaded firearms.
This story will be updated with more information.
Editor’s note: An original version of this story noted Maxwell may have paid probation, as information was not available through the jail website which keeps track of incarcerated inmates. However, a call to Madera County Jail officials indicated he remained behind bars by Wednesday afternoon. We regret the error and any inconveniences it may have caused.
