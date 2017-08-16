Murder, sexual assaults, and alcohol near a cemetery: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Aug. 7-13

On Aug. 7, Timothy Fadgen, 47 of Oakhurst, was shot and killed by three male Hispanic suspects over a marijuana grow near his home on Road 423. For more details, click here.
That was one of 69 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Aug. 7-13, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Aug. 8: A vehicle stopped near Road 426 and Road 427 was towed for delinquent registration.
☆ Aug. 8: Credit card fraud was reported in Oakhurst.
☆ Aug. 8: A resident from Norco phoned deputies to tell them his daughter was sexually assaulted at a home on Evergreen Drive. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ Aug. 8: Assault was reported on Griffin.
☆ Aug. 9: During a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Golden Oak Loop, the driver was booked into Madera County Jail for probation violations and warrants.
☆ Aug. 9: Unlawful use of a credit card was reported on Road 200.
☆ Aug. 9: A male suspect was arrested on Highway 49 for being in possession of a controlled substance.
☆ Aug. 10: Two people in a relationship were reportedly in a physical and verbal altercation on Highway 41. They were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Aug. 10: A tenant was reportedly disturbing the peace of another person on Lindsay Lane.
☆ Aug. 10: A potentially suicidal person left a home on Goldside Drive. A report was taken.
☆ Aug. 10: A potentially altered check was reported on Highway 49. The female who may have altered the check had left, but left identification. No money was lost by the victim.
☆ Aug. 11: Vandalism to a school was reported on School Road (427). There was no video or witnesses, and school staff have been counseled about the need for a night guard or surveillance system.
☆ Aug. 11: Unlawful credit card charges were reported on Road 423.
☆ Aug. 11: Two people were consuming alcohol behind a cemetery on Highway 41. The male suspect was turned over for two no bail warrants, and the female went to a hospital.
☆ Aug. 11: Child Protective Services provided a report about a sex offense in Oakhurst from 2006 or 2007. The case was forwarded to detectives.
Coarsegold
☆ Aug. 7: During a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 41 near Yosemite Lakes Parkway, a passenger was found to have a misdemeanor warrant. They were arrested, cited, and released.
☆ Aug. 7: A female suspect was found with a warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 417. She was cited and released.
☆ Aug. 7: Fraud was reported on Lilly Mountain Drive. An identity theft affidavit was provided to the victim.
☆ Aug. 8: A residential burglary was reported on Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Aug. 8: Check fraud was reported on Horseshoe Drive.
☆ Aug. 8: Deputies arrived at a home on Strawberry Road where a man had been drinking alcohol while taking anti-depressants and making suicidal statements. He was taken for a mental health evaluation.
☆ Aug. 8: A lost wallet was found at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Aug. 8: A suspicious vehicle was found on Serpa Canyon Road. It matched the description of a vehicle used in a homicide in Oakhurst, and was reported stolen out of Salinas. The vehicle was turned over to detectives.
☆ Aug. 11: A person with mental health issues on Road 400 was taken for a mental health evaluation.
☆ Aug. 11: A female with a warrant was cited and released after she refused to leave while as a guest in a home on Road 400.
☆ Aug. 11: Burglary was reported on Big Sandy Drive.
☆ Aug. 11: A female on Deep Forest Drive was found to be a danger to herself, and was admitted to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
☆ Aug. 13: During a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 415, a passenger was arrested, cited, and released for a misdemeanor warrant.
Bass Lake
☆ Aug. 8: A possible sexual assault at Bass Lake, that took place Aug. 1, was reported to deputies.
☆ Aug. 10: A lost wallet was reported in the Angel Falls area.
☆ Aug. 10: A temporary restraining order was reportedly violated on Road 432.
☆ Aug. 12: During a vessel stop on the lake for several Harbor and Navigation safety violations, a person was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and child endangerment. They were booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Aug. 13: A vehicle blocking a driveway on Road 274 was towed.
North Fork
☆ Aug. 7: A prowler was reported on Quail Hollow Court. The suspect was thought to be Gilbert Beecher, wanted by the sheriff’s office for a felony warrant. The area was searched, but the suspect was not located.
☆ Aug. 7: A marijuana eradication took place within Sierra National Forest in the North Fork area.
Ahwahnee
☆ Aug. 10: While investigating a suspicious vehicle at Opah and Wallu Lane, a male was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
Comments