Trespassing, lost property, and missing people: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, July 31 - Aug. 6

On Aug. 6, an adult female was reported as missing, and was last seen at a home on John West Road. The female had reportedly been transient the last nine months, and her mother and father hadn’t heard from her in about a month. They believed she was voluntarily missing due to habitual drug use.
She was entered into the missing and unidentified persons system, and the case was forwarded to detectives.
That was one of 67 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of July 31 - Aug. 6, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ July 31: A person was arrested for trespassing at a business near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 31: Property was found near the intersection of highways 41 and 49, and was booked into the Oakhurst substation.
☆ July 31: A no bail warrant arrest was made at the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst after the suspect turned himself in.
☆ July 31: Threats were reported on Road 425A.
☆ Aug. 2: A noise disturbance was reported on Indian Springs Road, where a bonfire and party were discovered. People recklessly fled from the scene despite deputies attempting to stop them. They were later located inside a vehicle, and the driver was arrested on multiple charges. The charges were forwarded to Madera County Juvenile Probation Department.
☆ Aug. 3: A backpack with two passports was located on Highway 49. People were on a tour bus and left their property at an Oakhurst restaurant.
☆ Aug. 4: A bike was found at the Oakhurst Best Western.
☆ Aug. 4: Trespassing was reported on Old Barn Way.
☆ Aug. 4: Vandalism was reported on Road 426, with a suspect arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant.
☆ Aug. 4: Burglary was reported on Highway 41, shortly north of El Cid’s Mexican Cuisine.
Coarsegold
☆ July 31: Theft from a vehicle was reported on Road 415.
☆ July 31: A woman was found living in a house on Forest Glenn Road. No charges were filed at the request of the owner.
☆ Aug. 1: Theft was reported on Modoc Couort.
☆ Aug. 1: A dispute between neighbors, over a drone, was reported on Veater Ranch Road.
☆ Aug. 2: A deputy responded to a confidential location in Coarsegold where a domestic violence victim requested charges after her boyfriend violating a restraining order, and touched her arm then tried to talk to her. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Aug. 3: A gas can was stolen out of a pickup truck at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Aug. 3: Trespassing was reported on Forest Glenn Road. A female adult was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Mariposa County.
☆ Aug. 5: During a vehicle check at Road 200 and Highway 41, its driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Aug. 6: A possible runaway female juvenile was contacted on Road 400, and taken home.
North Fork
☆ July 31: While checking a person on Road 228, it was found they had two illegal knives in their possession. The knives were seized and a report forwarded to the Madera County Juvenile Probation Department.
☆ Aug. 4: A driver was cited and released for confirmed warrants and driving on a suspended license after they were stopped on Road 274. The vehicle was towed.
Bass Lake
☆ Aug. 1: Someone reportedly brandished a firearm and made a death threat on Road 432.
Raymond
☆ Aug. 3: A suspicious vehicle was reported near Road 612 and Road 415 in Raymond. A person in the vehicle was cited for narcotics violations.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 67 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 31 - Aug. 6, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments