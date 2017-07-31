Loose pit bull attacks K-9 unit at Oakhurst park: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, July 24-30

On July 24, a woman at Oakhurst Community Park called the Madera County Sheriff’s Office to report several people were using drugs and yelling at her.
When a deputy arrived, a loose pit bull attempted to attack the deputy’s canine partner, forcing him to fire shots at the pit bull, the sheriff’s office said. The pit bull was taken by animal control, and its owner was cited for violating a county ordinance on leash laws.
That was one of 60 incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of July 24-30, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ July 24: A passenger in a vehicle outside a business on Junction Drive was cited and released with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
☆ July 25: A potentially illegal outdoor marijuana growing operation was located in Oakhurst. Evidence indicated a large grow could be on private land bordering U.S. Forest Service land.
☆ July 25: A woman at the Oakhurst substation said an employee had stolen some property, and wanted deputies to accompany her to their home to recover the items.
☆ July 25: Statutory rape was reported at the Oakhurst substation. The victim and parents were contacted, and an emergency protection order was granted. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ July 26: Assault was reported on Civic Circle. A suspect was arrested, with charges requested by an affected citizen.
☆ July 26: Theft was reported on Old Barn Way.
☆ July 26: Theft was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 27: Theft was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 28: An intoxicated person was arrested near a business at the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 28: A man was arrested at a home on Road 426 and was booked into Madera County Jail on domestic violence charges.
Coarsegold
☆ July 24: Theft and vandalism were reported on Road 427.
☆ July 25: Lewd acts were reported on Yosemite Springs Parkway and Corral Drive. A female was taken into custody.
☆ July 25: A radio was reported stolen at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, with the suspect contacted. They had the radio in their possession, and was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail ofor possession of stolen property.
☆ July 26: Fraud was reported on Robinhood Drive.
☆ July 27: Fraud was reported on Creek Ranch Road.
☆ July 28: A runaway juvenile was reported on Hopi Avenue.
☆ July 28: Theft was reported on Road 200.
☆ July 29: During a vehicle stop on Highway 41 at Road 417, the driver was arrested for failing to register as an arson offender in Madera County.
North Fork
☆ July 25: A person was cited for a warrant on Mission Drive.
☆ July 25: Aggravated assault was reported on Willow Creek Drive. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ July 26: A mailbox cluster was vandalized near Ciatana Creek Road and Road 222.
☆ July 27: Threats over social media were reported from a home on Mission Drive.
☆ July 27: During a routine traffic stop near Road 222 and Millview Mountain Court, the driver was cited and released.
☆ July 28: A cell phone was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Mission Drive.
Bass Lake
☆ July 24: Shots were reportedly fire inside an RV trailer on Road 274. During investigation, deputies recovered a stolen handgun, with two 9 mm bullets and a spent shell casing also located. Photographs were taken and the handgun was seized, with the case forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ July 27: Vehicle burglary was reported on Road 274 at Browns Ditch.
Raymond
☆ July 27: Deputies made contact with three subjects on Raymond Road, including one with a bench warrant who was cited and released.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 60 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 24-30, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
