Three alleged Detwiler Fire looters arrested in Yaqui Gulch

Three people in possession of needles and a methamphetamine pipe have been arrested for allegedly attempting to loot evacuated areas during the Detwiler Fire, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Trevor Holbrook, 26 of Waterford, Holly Patrick, 38 of Waterford, and John Johnson, 40 of Modesto, were arrested and booked into Mariposa County Jail on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
The three were driving in the recently repopulated area of Yaqui Gulch, the sheriff’s office said, when they were contacted. The area was open only to residents.
The three appeared to have stolen equipment including a generator, first aid kit, power tools, and other items, the sheriff’s office said. The narcotics paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said numerous law enforcement agencies are supporting their efforts to enhance security and enforcement in evacuated areas, as well as the county at large.
