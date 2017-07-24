Boating under the influence, increased crime in North Fork: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, July 17-23

On July 22, a Madera County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vessel on Bass Lake due to various violations of Harbor and Navigation codes. It was found the person was operating the equipment under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and negligent operations endangering life and limb of themselves and those on the lake. They were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
That was one of 74 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s OFfice for the week of July 17-23, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ July 17: Found property was turned over to the Oakhurst sheriff’s substation, and its owner was contacted. They requested it be mailed to their home.
☆ July 17: A firearm was reportedly stolen on Snowline Court.
☆ July 17: Outside businesses near the intersection of highways 41 and 49, a man was causing a disturbance and smelled strongly of alcohol with slurred speech. When contacted, he woke up in front of a business and was unable, or unwilling, to identify himself. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 19: During a traffic stop at Highway 41 and Road 426, a driver was cited on an arrest warrant.
☆ July 20: During a traffic stop at Highway 41 and Golden Oak Loop, a vehicle was impounded after its driver was found with a suspended license.
☆ July 20: Assault, with a brick, was reported at Oakhurst Community Park. The victim wanted nothing done in the case.
☆ July 21: A dog bite was reported on Road 425A. The victim didn’t wish for medical attention, and the dog’s owner was contacted.
☆ July 21: A wallet was found and turned over to the Oakhurst sheriff’s substation.
☆ July 21: Possible fraud was reported on Montgomery Drive.
☆ July 22: Theft was reported near Highway 41 and Hodges Hill Drive.
☆ July 22: Deputies were dispatched to a home on Montgomery Road, where a woman was reportedly breaking items. A report was taken for domestic violence, with an emergency protective order granted and served.
☆ July 23: A purse was reportedly stolen on Royal Oaks Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ July 17: Water theft was reported on Seminole Court. The reporting party said water was shut off at the home due to unpaid bills, and that the tenants illegally turned it back on. A report was taken.
☆ July 17: A man with an outstanding felony arrest warrant was booked into Madera County Jail without incident, after he was contacted on N. Dome Drive.
☆ July 18: A purse was reportedly stolen at Chukchansi casino. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ July 19: Vehicle vandalism was reported at Chukchansi casino.
☆ July 20: An incident between two juveniles was reported on Skyline Ridge Court.
☆ July 21: A cell phone was reportedly stolen at Chukchansi casino.
North Fork
☆ July 17: A burglary was reported on Shinn Cabin Lane. A woman was taken to be booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 17: Vandalism was reported on Tera Tera Ranch Road.
☆ July 18: While a deputy was on scene of an incident at Power House No. 8 Road and Mammoth Pool Road, a vehicle came into the area. Involved parties were contacted and a passenger was found with a misdemeanor warrant out of Kings County. They were arrested, cited, and released.
☆ July 20: A driver near Road 226 and Road 224 was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
☆ July 20: Vandalism was reported on Road 225.
☆ July 20: Unlawful use of a credit card was reported on Wild Plum Lane.
☆ July 21: Assault was reported on Tera Tera Ranch Road.
☆ July 21: During a vehicle stop at Weatherly Lane and Road 222, the driver was arrested and cited out on drug offenses.
☆ July 22: An adult hiker was reported missing on Isberg Trail, near Cora Lakes.
☆ July 23: A deputy assisted another agency with an illegal marijuana grow on USFS 8S09. Two men were arrested for marijuana cultivation, and taken to the Oakhurst substation to be interviewed.
☆ July 23: Criminal threats were reported on Road 200, with an adult male booked into Madera County Jail.
Raymond
☆ July 18: Theft was reported on Road 407.
☆ July 18: A sex offense was reported at a confidential address. The case was forwarded to detectives.
