Pit bull on the loose, attacks other dogs: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, June 26 - July 2

On June 26, a pit bull ran into a complaining party’s home on Redbud Drive in Oakhurst, and attacked several of their dogs.
That was one of 75 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 26 - July 2, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ June 27: A vehicle speeding southbound on Highway 41 was stopped by a deputy, and pulled into the parking lot of the Dirty Donkey Tavern in Oakhurst. It was determined the driver had an expired driver’s license and the vehicle hadn’t been registered since 2007. A citation was issued.
☆ June 27: A man in front of Oakhill Cemetery was cited and released for having two misdemeanor warrants.
☆ June 27: A family disturbance was reported on Road 426. A male involved in the incident was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on an out-of-county warrant.
☆ June 27: An assault on Road 427 was reported to the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst.
☆ June 27: Bicycle theft was reported at a business near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ June 28: A man yelling and threatening another person became confrontational with a deputy, and was restrained then arrested.
☆ June 30: A man who violated a restraining order near the intersections of highways 41 and 49 was arrested with an outstanding arrest warrant.
☆ June 30: A possible suspect was identified for reportedly brandishing a firearm in the area of Highway 41 and Road 426.
☆ July 1: An alarm was activated at a location on Old Barn Way. Upon arrival, an open door was found. It was determined there was possibly theft of some clothing, and vandalism of alarm equipment.
☆ July 1: A missing juvenile was reported on Gold Side Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ June 26: A wood chipper was reportedly stolen on Jennifer Lane.
☆ July 1: Deputies responded to Douglas Road South due to someone trespassing in the area. A man was arrested with a felony warrant out of Bakersfield, and transported to Madera County Jail.
☆ July 2: An intoxicated man, with a felony no bail warrant, was contacted in the area of Highway 41 and Pony Express Lane. Due to injuries, we has taken to a hospital before being booked at Madera County Jail.
North Fork
☆ June 28: A deputy was dispatched to Road 225 in regards to an illegal outdoor marijuana grow. Involved parties were contacted, and the plants were destroyed.
☆ July 1: Several people were involved in a fight along Road 222. A victim sustained substantial injuries. Suspects were identified, with one contacted and arrested.
Ahwahnee
☆ June 30: An assault was reported on Road 619.
☆ July 1: Vandalism was reported on Road 601, with a person located and taken into custody.
Bass Lake
☆ June 26: A deputy documented claims of alleged child abuse.
☆ June 27: A report of a man peeping and performing criminal invasion of privacy was reported at the Rec Point Campground. A man was taken into custody.
☆ June 30: A man with an outstanding felony warrant was arrested on Robin and booked into Madera County Jail.
O’Neals
☆ June 29: Fraud was reported on Butterfield Stage Place.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 80 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 26 - July 2, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
