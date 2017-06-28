Deputy saves distressed dog, arrests owner at Chukchansi casino: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, June 19 - 25

On June 24, a deputy from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in regards to a small tan dog that was locked inside a vehicle.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill ward said thanks to quick action by the deputy, the dog, which was “obviously distressed,” was saved.
“The deputy broke the vehicle’s window, got the dog out, gave it water, and put it in his air conditioned vehicle,” Ward said.
Plus, Ward added the vehicle’s owner Jepthe Rodriguez, 49 of Fresno, was arrested and booked on charges of California Penal Code 597.7, leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle that endangers its health.
That was one of 80 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 19 - 25, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ June 19: Vandalism was reported on Road 425B.
☆ June 19: An adult female was reported attempting to take a 2-year-old away from her grandmother at a home on River Falls Lane. While en route, the woman broke a window at the home in an attempt to take the child. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for child endangerment charges.
☆ June 19: Theft was reported on Pierce Drive.
☆ June 20: Assault was reported on Manzanita Road. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ June 21: Assault was reported on Manzanita Road, where a landlord reportedly assaulted a tenant with a broom. Charges were referred to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ June 22: Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants during an investigation of a burglary on Road 426. All three were cited and released.
☆ June 22: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ June 23: Burglary was reported on Victoria Lane.
☆ June 23: A man with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was arrested in the area of Highway 41 and Winding Way, then cited to appear in court.
☆ June 23: A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on Maples Lane.
☆ June 24: A man was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for being drunk in public near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ June 24: Vehicle vandalism was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ June 25: In assisting the California Highway Patrol’s Oakhurst office, a stolen vehicle report was taken near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
Coarsegold
☆ June 19: A subject was reportedly being violent on Seminole Avenue.
☆ June 20: A person was cited and released on Seminole Avenue due to a noise disturbance.
☆ June 20: Deputies were dispatched to Kennedy Road and Buck Run Lane in regards to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a female inside the car, who had two active misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest. She was cited and released.
☆ June 20: A victim wished to report their husband was making threats on Apache Road.
☆ June 20: A woman was arrested for being drunk in public on Highway 41. She had slurred speech, was uncooperative, and unable to maintain balance.
☆ June 21: At least two people were found to be illegally squatting on private property along Trabuco Road. One was cited for violating county ordinance codes. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ June 22: Property was recovered on Long Hollow Drive.
☆ June 23: During a vehicle stop in the area of Yosemite Springs Parkway and Highway 41, the driver was arrested and transported to Madera County Jail for having a misdemeanor no-bail warrant out of Tulare County.
☆ June 23: A dine-and-dash was reported at a restaurant along Highway 41. Video surveillance showed two suspects entering the restaurant and leaving without paying.
☆ June 24: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
North Fork
☆ June 19: A deputy on routine patrol in the area of the North Fork Super Market watched as a vehicle sped into the parking lot and came to an abrupt stop. Three men jumped out of the car in an apparent argument, and one, reportedly intoxicated, smashed out a window of the car, walked over to plastic crates outside the business, and began throwing them into the parking lot. The man then started punching the walls of the business in a fit of rage, injuring his fists. He was restrained by deputies as he made threats against them, then transported to a hospital to treat his injuries before he was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ June 23: A shed was burglarized on Road 200.
Bass Lake
☆ June 20: During a vehicle check in the area of Road 432 and Angel Falls, a man was arrested, cited, and released for having a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County.
☆ June 21: A 13-year-old boy crashed his OHV motorcycle on Beasore Road near U.S. Forest Service Road 5S40Y> He was transported by family down Beasore Road to a waiting Sierra Ambulance and emergency personnel for transport to Valley Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
☆ June 21: A residential burglary was reported on Norby Lumber Road.
☆ June 21: A residential burglary was reported on Central Camp Road.
☆ June 22: A driver was cited and released, with their vehicle towed for having expired tabs in the area of Bluegill and Willow.
☆ June 23: Items were stolen from a boat on Marina Drive. It was determined suspects were in a silver Mercedes Benz vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Las Vegas. Four suspects were contacted in relation to the vehicle, with two booked into Madera County Jail on various charges.
O’Neals
☆ June 20: A vehicle check in O’Neals led to the arrest of an adult make with a warrant out of Stanislaus County. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 80 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 19 - June 25, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
