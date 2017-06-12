Threats with a brandished firearm in North Fork: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, June 5 - June 11

On June 5, during an investigation on Road 222, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office contacted two victims in North Fork who reported two known males, and a known female, confronted them outside a restaurant.
One male threatened to shoot one of the victims, and brandished a firearm at both of them. The victims wished to report the incident, but not press charges.
That was one of 65 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 5 - June 11, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ June 5: A bicycle was found on Golden Oak Drive and was stored into evidence.
☆ June 6: A female victim reported her adult son was intoxicated and out of control in her home on Road 426. She said she was locked in her bedroom and her son punched a hole in her door. The suspect was placed under citizen’s arrest and booked into Madera County Jail for misdemenor vandalism.
☆ June 6: Jewelry theft was reported on Country Club Drive East.
☆ June 6: Property was found and booked into the Oakhurst substation.
☆ June 7: A driver was cited and their vehicle towed for having expired registration and no driver’s license in the Oakhurst area.
☆ June 7: Burglary was reported on Beechwood Drive.
☆ June 7: During a traffic stop on Highway 49, near the intersection with Highway 41, a passenger had two misdemeanor warrants. They were cited and released.
☆ June 10: Deputies were dispatched to a business near the intersection with highways 41 and 49 for using fake credit cards.
☆ June 10: Theft was reported at a business on Highway 41, near the intersection with Highway 49.
☆ June 11: A man was yelling at vehicles and pedestrians while pounding his hands on a business sign near Highway 41 and Highway 49. He was found to be heavily intoxicated, and was booked into Madera County Jail for public intoxication.
Coarsegold
☆ June 5: The right rear quarter panel of a patrol unit was damaged while backing out of a curved gravel driveway.
☆ June 5: Possible theft was reported at Chuckhansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ June 6: An unknown suspect, or suspects, withdrew funds from a victim on Tioga Road’s bank account. The withdrawal was made in Florida.
☆ June 6: A woman hunched over her steering wheel on Road 400 was checked on by a deputy. She was okay, but had three misdemeanor warrants out of Madera County. She was cited and released.
☆ June 7: During a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 200, a suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail due to an outstanding felony warrant out of Fresno County.
☆ June 7: Burglary was reported on Douglas Road North.
☆ June 8: A man was arrested at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino during an incident of domestic violence. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ June 11: A driver was cited and released on scene for driving with an expired driver’s license in the area of Highway 41 and Road 208.
☆ June 11: A driver was cited and released near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for multiple charges related to a false tab on their vehicle.
North Fork
☆ June 5: A male subject with an outstanding warrant was contacted in North Fork.
☆ June 6: A man with an outstanding warrant out of El Dorado County was arrested on Road 225 and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ June 7: Vandalism and theft were reported on ROad 200.
☆ June 8: A person with an outstanding arrest warrant was arrested during a vehicle check in the area of Road 200 and Oak Junction Lane.
☆ June 9: During a traffic stop in the area of Road 225 and Road 230, a driver was cited for driving on a suspended license due to previous DUI charges. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Bass Lake
☆ June 11: A golf cart was stolen from The Pines Bar.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 65 alls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of June 5 - June 11 and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments