Drunken nudist on a stroll in Ahwahnee: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, May 29 - June 4

On June 3, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to Miami Highlands Drive, in Ahwahnee, for a rather unusual call.
Upon arrival, they found a man, naked, running around in the area, causing a disturbance. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
That was one of 88 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of May 29 - June 4, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ May 29: The left spotlight of a patrol vehicle was found damaged at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ May 29: An intoxicated man reportedly threw a water bottle into traffic on Road 222. He was arrested for public intoxication.
☆ May 29: A lost wallet was reported in the Oakhurst area.
☆ May 29: A restraining order was reportedly violated on Highway 41.
☆ May 29: An intoxicated man on West Oak Lane was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail after initial reports of a domestic disturbance.
☆ May 30: A business on Road 426 was burglarized, but nothing was taken.
☆ May 30: Theft was reported on Highway 49. The victim and two possible suspects were contacted, with statements obtained.
☆ May 30: Vandalism was found to a home on Old Barn Way.
☆ May 30: A deputy on patrol near the intersection of highways 41 and 49 was flagged down at a gas station. The victim said his cell phone, cell phone case, and wallet, as well as his driver’s license, were stolen by two juveniles. He later found his property hidden behind a bag of potato chips, and didn’t wish to press charges against the minors.
☆ May 31: A victim reported a Facebook account was being hacked into.
☆ May 31: Theft was reported on Sierra Lakes Drive.
☆ June 1: An intoxicated woman, known as a habitual drunk, was stumbling around the intersection of highways 41 and 49. She was taken into custody and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ June 2: A business on Golden Oak Drive was burglarized. The reporting party said someone cut into the back fence and stole 10 maple trees.
☆ June 4: A residential burglary was reported on Road 620. Several items were stolen.
☆ June 4: A vehicle was stolen in front of a home on Road 426. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center’s Stolen Vehicle System.
Coarsegold
☆ May 29: A woman reported her ex husband displayed a firearm and left a home on Longview Lane East. The man was detained, questioned, and released. The woman was uncooperative and refused to pursue charges.
☆ May 30: Deputies initially responded to reports of trespassing on Chukchansi Road. No trespassing occurred, but a civil dispute was between the reporting party and a woman over who owned a dog. The woman had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and was cited and released.
☆ May 31: A verbal altercation, after one party’s dog chased another party’s family member, was reported on Sunset Ridge Drive East.
☆ June 2: A driver was cited and their vehicle impounded for expired registration during a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 417.
☆ June 4: A man was drunk and unable to care for himself inside Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. He was booked into Madera County Jail for public intoxication.
North Fork
☆ May 30: A missing person from Road 222 and Cedar Lane was located with injuries and transported to a hosptial via Life Flight.
☆ May 30: A person with a misdemeanor warrant was cited and released at a home on Road 222.
☆ May 30: A mailbox cluster was broken into on Church Ranch Road.
☆ May 31: Residential burglary and vehicle theft was reported on Road 225. It was determined extended family members had been at the home the previous week.
☆ May 31: A woman, heavily intoxicated, damaged a car in the area of Road 225 and Road 222. The vehicle owner did not wish to press charges. The woman was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ June 1: A man with an outstanding arrest warrant was arrested in the area of Road 200 and Hartley Road.
☆ June 2: A driver was arrested for weapons violations during a traffic stop on Road 200 and Wild Plum Lane. Their vehicle was stored.
Raymond
☆ May 20: A family disturbance was reported on Road 613. An intoxicated man was arrested for public intoxication and later released.
Ahwahnee
☆ June 3: A purse and cell phone were possibly stolen on Road 619.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 88 alls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 29 - June 4 and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments