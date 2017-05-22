Estranged husband fires shots in North Fork: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, May 15-21

On May 15, a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home on Road 224 in North Fork, as the victim, a male, said his girlfriend’s estranged husband arrived at the home and shot at him with a handgun.
No injuries were reported, and evidence was collected.
That was one of 57 calls made to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of May 15 - May 21, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ May 16: Petty theft was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ May 17: A deputy responded to a confidential location for a domestic incident, where a woman said her boyfriend had pushed and choked her. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ May 17: In a different domestic dispute in a separate location, another suspect was arrested.
☆ May 19: A restraining order was violated on River Park Road.
☆ May 21: A man with a felony warrant was arrested on Road 423, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ May 21: A black GMC SUV was stopped for an expired registration near the intersection of highways 41 and 49. The driver advised his driver’s license was suspended, and he had no insurance. The passenger, a female said she had just purchased the vehicle but hadn’t transferred the title. She was found to be on probation. Upon a search of the vehicle, to which the passenger consented, a glass pipe with burnt residue was found. The male advised it was his. He was issued a citation and released.
Coarsegold
☆ May 15: A court order was violated on Road 415.
☆ May 15: Theft was reported on Road 400.
☆ May 15: Theft was reported on Trabuco Road.
☆ May 16: Petty theft was reported on Highway 41.
☆ May 16: Theft was reported on Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ May 17: A padlock and hasp on a shed was damaged in an attempted burglary reported on Road 415.
☆ May 16: Attempted burglary was reported on Long Hollow Drive.
North Fork
☆ May 15: Theft was reported on Amber Lane.
☆ May 16: Vandalism was reported on Cascadel Heights Drive.
☆ May 18: Burglary was reported on Pinchot Drive.
Ahwhanee
☆ May 15: A man reportedly threatened another man with a baseball bat on Graceway Drive.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 57 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 15 - May 21, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
