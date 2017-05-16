Publicly intoxicated: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, May 8 - May 14

From the week of May 8 - May 14, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to 70 calls, including many in the Mountain Area related to vandalism, warrants, and public intoxication. Those are summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ May 8: A deputy on patrol in the area of highways 41 and 49 stopped a male riding his bicycle. The man was arrested, cited, and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
☆ May 8: A deputy was patrolling the area of highways 41 and 49 when they contacted a man sitting in his vehicle behind a closed business. The man had two misdemeanor warrants out of Madera County, so he was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ May 9: Suspected cremated human remains, reportedly abandoned, were found in the area of Highway 41 and Royal Oaks Drive. The remains were seized and turned over to the chief deputy coroner.
☆ May 10: A coroner’s report was taken on Presidio Way.
☆ May 10: Vehicle vandalism was reported on Royal Oaks Drive.
☆ May 10: A burglary was reported on Winding Way.
☆ May 13: A deputy responded to an assault involving an unspecified operation in the Oakhurst area.
☆ May 14: A coroner’s report was taken on River Park Road.
Coarsegold
☆ May 8: A coroner’s report was taken on Highway 41 and Road 406.
☆ May 8: A notice of seizure was reported in Coarsegold.
☆ May 10: The window of a vehicle was broken on Klamath Avenue. Nothing was reportedly stolen.
☆ May 10: A deputy responded to O Street in Firebaugh regarding a sexual battery that occurred approximately a year ago in Coarsegold. A crime report was generated.
☆ May 10: A trailer’s lost license plate was reported on Stetson Drive.
☆ May 11: Domestic violence was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. A man was arrested for related charges, and a woman was taken to the hospital by Sierra Ambulance.
☆ May 11: A possibly intoxicated man was contacted on Highway 41, and it was determined he had a felony no-bail parole warrant. He was arrested and transported to Madera County Jail.
☆ May 12: Plain clothes detectives were conducting a follow up investigation at a home on Seminole Court and located a wanted suspect hiding in a bathroom. They were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ May 13: A coroner’s report was taken on Spring Hill Road.
Bass Lake
☆ May 9: Theft was reported on Marina View Drive.
☆ May 9: A citizen lost their dirt bike in a secluded area. Deputies located the dirt bike, previously reported as stolen, and contacts the registered owner who later responds to the Oakhurst substation to take the bike.
☆ May 10: The fuel line was reportedly cut on a boat parked in a driveway on Robin.
☆ May 14: A deputy received information on the location of a female suspect wanted for felony warrants out of Tuolumne County. She was located on Road 432, arrested, and transported to Madera County Jail. While at the home on Road 432, deputies located another suspect with a misdemeanor warrant out of Mariposa County. She was transported to Mariposa County and handed over to Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies.
North Fork
☆ May 8: A burglary was reported on Willow Creek Drive.
☆ May 8: A patrol car’s bumper was bent going down a driveway on Road 222.
☆ May 11: A coroner’s report was taken on Road 221.
☆ May 13: Deputies determined domestic violence had not occurred on Road 222, after responding to related reports.
O’Neals
☆ May 8: An intoxicated man was contacted as he laid down on the road near Highway 41 and Road 200. He was unable to care for himself, and was booked into Madera County Jail.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 70 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 8 - May 14, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
