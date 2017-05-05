Lewd photos, robbery, and abuse, all involving children: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, April 24-30

On April 27, a 12-year-old in O’Neals reportedly sent a lewd photo to another 12-year-old. The next day, a possible child abuse case was reported in Raymond involving a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. No arrests were made in either case upon preliminary investigation.
Before those incidents, on April 26, a 7th grade student was reportedly assaulted and robbed by two 9th grade students as they walked along the River Parkway Trail near Sierra Telephone and Fresno River in Oakhurst. After investigation, one juvenile was arrested that day, with the second suspected juvenile arrested April 27. Both were transported to Madera County Juvenile Hall.
Those were some of 73 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of April 24-30, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ April 24: A deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 41 and Rocky Cut Road when a vehicle was stopped for a code violation. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended license, was a felon in possession of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, and had two out of county misdemeanor warrants. They were booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ April 25: Possible child endangerment was reported on Pierce Drive. Upon investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred.
☆ April 25: A woman with a no bail warrant for her arrest, and an out of county misdemeanor, was arrested on Pierce Drive.
☆ April 26: An intoxicated man was contacted in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49. Determined unable to care for himself, and with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, the man was taken to Madera County Jail.
☆ April 27: A man on a bicycle near Road 426 and Civic Circle was booked into Madera County Jail after deputies made contact and found him in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
☆ April 29: A missing persons report was filed for a child missing from a home on Road 427. The boy’s mother said he had made plans to go to Taco Bell and Met Cinema in Oakhurst, but didn’t return home.
☆ April 29: A civil landlord and tenant issue was reported on Road 426.
Coarsegold
☆ April 24: A driver was cited for false tags and their vehicle impounded near Highway 41 and Lucky Lane.
☆ April 24: Methamphetamine was found inside a suspicious vehicle on Road 417. The person suspected of possession was cited and released.
☆ April 26: Mail theft was reported from a mailbox cluster near Road 417 and Apache Road.
☆ April 26: A missing person report was filed on Douglas Road South.
☆ April 26: A woman was cited for three outstanding warrants in the area of Highway 41 and Road 416.
☆ April 27: After a vehicle check on Highway 41 and Road 207, a man was arrested and released for possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needles.
☆ April 27: Newspapers were reportedly stolen from a dispenser on Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ April 27: A subject banned from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was arrested and released.
☆ April 28: A mailbox cluster was vandalized near Gold Creek Road and Road 415.
☆ April 29: Vehicle burglary was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ April 29: Burglary was reported on Long Hollow Drive.
North Fork
☆ April 26: A verbal disturbance was reported on Mission Drive. One suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ April 27: A restraining order was reportedly violated on Tera Tera Ranch Road. One person was cited and released for blocking movements.
☆ April 29: A suspicious vehicle was abandoned on Wyle Ranch Road, and was investigated.
Ahwahnee
☆ April 27: A noose was located on a balcony on Highway 49.
☆ April 27: A safety hold was placed on children at a home on Highway 49.
Raymond
☆ April 28: A disturbance was reported on Front Street, and the subject reportedly causing the problems was issued a citation, and had their motorcycle towed.
